#News24 ICYMI: Is Patricia de Lille on her way out?; Find out why aquifers are important; and watch this video of Helen Mirren realising she is a year younger

Cape Town – How President Jacob Zuma insists on digging his own grave, all eyes on who will replace Dale Steyn at Centurion and an 11-year-old girl becomes the youngest person to swim from Robben Island to Cape Town.

Here are some of our top stories for the day:

City of Cape Town saga - Will De Lille survive the weekend?

Months of shocking allegations and claims being made among the City of Cape Town’s leadership are set to come to a head this weekend with Mayor Patricia de Lille possibly being shown the door.

WATCH: What Is An Aquifer And Why Is It Important For The #CapeDrought?

See how the City of Cape Town is drilling test boreholes into the Cape Flats aquifer, one of three being utilised to supplement the city's water with 150 million litres of water per day.

Greetings from the "shithole", Donald

As a follow up act to Barack Obama "The Don" plays in the same aimless space as the Boswell Wilkie Circus – mildly entertaining at first until you realise the product is deeply flawed, writes Brandon Faber.



Who should replace Steyn at Centurion?

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis must find a replacement for the injured Dale Steyn for the second Test against India.

11-year-old becomes youngest person to swim from Robben Island to Cape Town

An 11-year-old girl has become the youngest person ever to swim from Robben Island to Cape Town, a distance of 7.9km.



I will step down as Free State premier and provincial ANC chair in March – Magashule

Newly elected ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says he will step down as Free State premier and provincial ANC chairperson by March.

How Zuma insists on digging his own grave



President Jacob Zuma is halfway through digging his political grave. His ardent supporters, who have been showering him with shoddy advice and making a financial killing out of it in return, are screaming: “Keep digging, Mr President!”

Africa travel blogger: South Africans 'are spoiled, mostly ungrateful' compared to other Africans

South Africa's Katchie Nzama has travelled to so many countries across the African continent. News24's Africa editor Betha Madhomu speaks to her about her experiences and future plans.

Watch: Helen Mirren just realised she's a year younger than she thought and it's adorable

This video of Helen Mirren and Ellen DeGeneres chatting about royals, age and technology is a genuine piece of gold that needs to be watched.

JPMorgan R1.7bn loan loss said to be tied to Steinhoff

The bank's equities business has taken a big hit from the Stellenbosch-headquartered retail conglomerate.

Grace Mugabe ally's military coup claims are 'rantings of a bitter professor', Zim govt says

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly hit out at former minister of higher education Professor Jonathan Moyo over claims he made on a BBC current affairs programme that former president Robert Mugabe was ousted by a "military coup".

