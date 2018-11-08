News24 ICYMI: Jason Rohde found guilty of murdering his wife; Miley Cyrus spotted in Cape Town; and find out how SA banks are dealing with debit fraud

Hannah Cornelius' father testified for the first time in the Western Cape High Court, Andrew Chauke and Glynnis Breytenbach are in the running to lead the NPA, and Swizz Beatz is coming to SA for the Music is King concert.

Scroll through some of our top stories for the day:

Chauke, Breytenbach on shortlist for NPA top job

News24 has reliably learnt that Andrew Chauke, the South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, and Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor, are both in the running to be the head of the NPA. But the Presidency says a shortlist has not yet been finalised.



'Sunday Evenings' moves to High Court as SARS trio battles NPA for access to docket

Three former SA Revenue Service officials charged with offences relating to the bugging of the National Prosecuting Authority's offices in 2007 are still battling to get access to the full police docket, and will now take the matter to the High Court. My family died with my daughter - Hannah Cornelius' father's heartbreaking testimony Willem Cornelius believes his family died with his daughter Hannah, and was buried when his wife "walked into the ocean a short time later and didn’t come back", the former magistrate testified in the Western Cape High Court. 'Susan suffered in silence' – judge in finding Jason Rohde guilty of wife's murder

Susan Rohde's "ill-fated discovery" of her husband's infidelity was followed by "harrowing" months of trauma and suffering leading up to her murder, says the Western Cape High Court.

MOMENT OF TRUTH: Jason Rohde found guilty of murder

Jason Rohde was found guilty of the murder of his wife Susan by the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. He was also found guilty of obstructing the ends of justice.

PICS: Miley Cyrus spotted shopping at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town

Miley Cyrus is in South Africa and was spotted at Recycled Flip Flop Sculptures, located in the Watershed at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Boks: Rassie goes for guile over grunt

The Boks seem intent on using methods to subdue France on Saturday that don't necessarily have 'trample' as a pivotal feature, says Rob Houwing.

Debit fraud: Here is how SA's big 4 banks are handling it

The four major banks – ABSA, Standard Bank, Nedbank and FNB – have partnered with the Payments Association of South Africa [PASA] to stop unauthorised debit orders going off clients' accounts.

Gordhan meeting the Guptas is a sideshow, the real story is Zuma

The crux of Pravin Gordhan's 68-page statement to Zondo: the crucial, central and clear role Jacob Zuma played to facilitate the grand and intricate project of capturing the state, writes Pieter du Toit.

Swizz Beatz coming to SA for Black Coffee’s Music is King concert

It was announced on Thursday that American super producer Swizz Beatz is coming to SA Black Coffee’s Music is King concert.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.