News24 ICYMI: Kriel's apartheid comment 'disgusts' his cousin, SA's infant mortality rate drops; and Meghan Markle's dad faces heart surgery

Employees at SA audit firm Nkonki have applied to court to block the company’s liquidation; the caretaker who was disemboweled during an attack on a Shia mosque in Durban is in hiding and bad news gets worse for lock Lood de Jager and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

SA infant mortality rate down to lowest level in nearly 20 years - report



South Africa's infant mortality rate is at its lowest level in almost 20 years, the Institute of Race Relations says.

Kriel's cousin labels his apartheid comment as disgusting



AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel's cousin is calling him out over his recent controversial comment that apartheid was not a crime against humanity, calling it disgusting.



WATCH: News24 politics editor takes on AfriForum CEO on apartheid, crimes against humanity and 'white genocide'



Kriel sat down with News24 politics editor Mahlatse Mahlase to discuss his organisation's recent comments on apartheid, academics and land.

Staff of Gupta-linked auditor Nkonki fight closure



Employees at SA audit firm Nkonki have applied to court to block the company’s liquidation and have it put into administration instead.



Gupta saga: Masutha, UAE ambassador working on extradition agreement



The Department of Justice and the United Arab Emirates are currently working on a bilateral extradition and mutual legal assistance agreement, Justice Minister Michael Masutha has revealed.



Bad news just got worse for Lood, Boks



Bad news just got worse for lock Lood de Jager and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.



Meghan Markle's father faces heart surgery ahead of the royal wedding



The presence of Meghan Markle's father at the royal wedding in doubt after celebrity news site reports he's undergoing heart surgery.

Verulam mosque attack: Caretaker in hiding



The caretaker who was disembowelled during an attack on a Shia mosque in Verulam, north of Durban, is currently in hiding after being discharged from hospital.



'Everything went wrong' - tensions over land resurface in Hermanus



Frustrated residents in Zwelihle, Hermanus were preparing to march to the municipality on Wednesday after the fragile truce over the handover of land collapsed.



EFF interrupts Tshwane sitting to demand dismissal of staffer in qualifications scandal



The EFF in Tshwane interrupted a mayoral committee sitting, calling for the immediate dismissal of the City's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp, who has been embroiled in a qualifications scandal.

