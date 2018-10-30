News24 ICYMI: Lerato Sengadi remembers HHP; SARB wants VBS liquidated; and SA unemployment rate climbs

Slain advocate Pete Mihalik lost his wife, mother and sister to suicide, R10 million up for grabs in Mzansi Super League, and Judge in Omotoso rejects defence bid to appeal recusal ruling.



Here are today’s top stories:

Slain lawyer Pete Mihalik: We look at his involvement in the Cape Town underworld and suicides of his wife, mother and sister

Over the past two years, a "turf war" has been playing out in Cape Town between a more established grouping linked to Sea Point businessman Mark Lifman and a new faction headed by Nafiz Modack.

The Booysen brothers - Colin and Jerome "Donkie" Booysen - have been divided, with Colin siding with Modack and Donkie with Lifman. The result has been numerous tit-for-tat shootings, as well as attempted and successful assassinations.

It’s believed that Mihalik had found himself deeply involved in this standoff and had attempted to intervene to resolve the dispute.

His wife, Karin, who suffered from depression, hanged herself in 2015 at the age of 48. Mihalik's mother, Hantie, committed suicide at the age of 38 by taking rat poison and his sister killed herself at the age of 38 by jumping from a building.

SA unemployment rate rises to 27.5% - Stats SA

South Africa's unemployment rate increased to 27.5% at the end of third quarter of 2018, Stats SA announced on Tuesday morning.

Banking authority files for liquidation of VBS

The Prudential Authority, formerly known as the Registrar of Banks, has filed court papers seeking the liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank.

Retrenchments won't fix SABC, unions warn

Labour has expressed shock at the SABC's announcement of possible retrenchments in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, questioning whether the broadcaster will be in a state to cover the elections in 2019.

Lerato Sengadi remembers HHP: 'Our love is one written about in novels, sang about in songs, and acted out in movies'

Talking about the love the couple shared, she said: "I loved when you didn't love yourself. I loved you, when you thought you didn't deserved to be loved. I loved you when others thought that you were unlovable. I loved you when others were scared to love you."

R10 million up for grabs in Mzansi Super League

Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 competition prizes were revealed on Tuesday with a R10 million pot of gold up for grabs when the tournament starts from November 16 with the final set for 16 December.

Omotoso trial: Judge rejects defence bid to appeal recusal ruling

The judge presiding over the rape trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso has dismissed an application for leave to appeal a ruling rejecting a request that he recuse himself.

