News24 ICYMI: Limpopo residents say land claims and reform failed; De Lille says 'this is not the end'; and another Proteas star linked to county deal

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis describes what he witnessed during the stairwell altercation at the tea break on day four at Kingsmead, between Australia's David Warner and Proteas wicket-keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. Watch. WATCH

Missing Cape Town psychologist: Family grateful for support as search enters Day Four



Family members of missing Cape Town clinical psychologist Diane Nelson have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support as the search for her entered its fourth day on Wednesday.

Take-home pay in SA drops dramatically in May



South Africa's take-home pay levels declined dramatically in May – and are expected to remain under pressure until July when adjustments to public sector wages are taken into account, according to BankservAfrica's latest Take-home Pay Index.

Hawks given new instructions in former Gauteng Health MEC's corruption allegations



The Hawks say the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has given them new instructions in their investigations into corruption allegations against former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa.

Another Proteas star linked to county deal



Proteas star Quinton de Kock is reportedly on the verge of signing a short-term deal for Nottinghamshire in England.

'This is not the end' - De Lille after court victory



Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says her court victory against the Democratic Alliance on Wednesday "is not the end".

The Land: South Africa Speaks - Limpopo residents say land claims and reform failed



Since land restitution and reform is a complete failure in South Africa, land expropriation without compensation is the only solution.

Zimbabwe leader backs out of 1st rally since deadly attack



Zimbabwe's president on Wednesday backed out of his first campaign rally since a deadly attack on Saturday that has been called an assassination attempt.

The Duchess of Cambridge will receive Princess Diana’s title when the queen dies



Since their wedding in 2011, Prince William and his wife, Catherine (both 36), have held the titles Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. But that will change after Queen Elizabeth (92) dies.

Terry Crews withdraws from Expendables 4 after producer threatened him



Terry Crews says a film producer said he could only return to the Expendables franchise if he dropped his sexual assault lawsuit against a Hollywood agent. The actor said it was an example of how "abusers protect abusers."

Bryan Adams reveals he was just ‘good friends’ with Princess Diana



Singer Bryan Adams finally addressed longstanding rumours about a romance with the late Princess Diana.

