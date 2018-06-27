 

#News24 ICYMI: Limpopo residents say land claims and reform failed; De Lille says 'this is not the end'; and another Proteas star linked to county deal

2018-06-27 18:06
Quinton de Kock (Gallo Images)



Video

WATCH: Faf describes his version of events during Warner-De Kock altercation

2018-03-06 10:50

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis describes what he witnessed during the stairwell altercation at the tea break on day four at Kingsmead, between Australia's David Warner and Proteas wicket-keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. Watch. WATCH

Zimbabwe's president has backed out of a campaign rally after the deadly attempt on his life; Hawks say NPA has given them new instructions in their investigations into former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa; and South Africa's take-home pay levels decline dramatically in May, according to latest Take-home Pay Index.

Here are today's top stories: 

Missing Cape Town psychologist: Family grateful for support as search enters Day Four

Family members of missing Cape Town clinical psychologist Diane Nelson have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support as the search for her entered its fourth day on Wednesday.

Take-home pay in SA drops dramatically in May

South Africa's take-home pay levels declined dramatically in May – and are expected to remain under pressure until July when adjustments to public sector wages are taken into account, according to BankservAfrica's latest Take-home Pay Index. 

Hawks given new instructions in former Gauteng Health MEC's corruption allegations

The Hawks say the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has given them new instructions in their investigations into corruption allegations against former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa.

Another Proteas star linked to county deal

Proteas star Quinton de Kock is reportedly on the verge of signing a short-term deal for Nottinghamshire in England.

'This is not the end' - De Lille after court victory

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says her court victory against the Democratic Alliance on Wednesday "is not the end".

The Land: South Africa Speaks - Limpopo residents say land claims and reform failed

Since land restitution and reform is a complete failure in South Africa, land expropriation without compensation is the only solution. 

Zimbabwe leader backs out of 1st rally since deadly attack

Zimbabwe's president on Wednesday backed out of his first campaign rally since a deadly attack on Saturday that has been called an assassination attempt.

The Duchess of Cambridge will receive Princess Diana’s title when the queen dies

Since their wedding in 2011, Prince William and his wife, Catherine (both 36), have held the titles Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. But that will change after Queen Elizabeth (92) dies.

Terry Crews withdraws from Expendables 4 after producer threatened him

Terry Crews says a film producer said he could only return to the Expendables franchise if he dropped his sexual assault lawsuit against a Hollywood agent. The actor said it was an example of how "abusers protect abusers."

Bryan Adams reveals he was just ‘good friends’ with Princess Diana

Singer Bryan Adams finally addressed longstanding rumours about a romance with the late Princess Diana.

KZN police call on community to assist in search for baby boy

2018-06-27 17:43

