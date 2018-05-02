#News24 ICYMI: Lion killed during attack on owner; Fresh hope to end #BusStrike and Rabada up for top cricket award

Sandile Mantsoe is found guilty for the murder of Karabo Mokoena, a pensioner is killed in an attack by two pit bulls and former Springbok coach Jake White believes a player draft system might be exactly what South African rugby needs.

Scroll through some of our leading stories:

'I was a positive influence in her life,' says Sandile Mantsoe after guilty verdict



Sandile Mantsoe says all he is guilty of is trying to help Karabo Mokoena, for whose murder he has been found guilty.



Shamba the lion shot dead during attack on owner who raised him since birth



The lion which attacked its owner at a private game reserve near Thabazimbi in Limpopo over the weekend was killed during the incident.



Michael Hodge, 72, the owner of Marakele Predator Centre "bottle raised" Shamba since birth. Hodge broke his jaw and sustained injuries to his neck during the attack.



Bus strike: Fresh hope as unions, employers head back to negotiating table



There is fresh hope for commuters dealing with Day 15 of the national bus strike, as unions and employers have agreed to meet again to try and break the deadlock, says the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council.



WATCH: Trending SA's touching tribute to Akhumzi Jezile



Musa Mthombeni, a Trending SA host and one of Akhumzi's best friends, was brought to tears as he spoke about the star.

Pit bulls kill KZN pensioner



A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner has been killed in an attack by two pit bulls, paramedics say.

Load shedding highly likely this winter - energy expert



The possibility of load shedding this winter is larger than the Day Zero water crisis that engulfed Cape Town until last month, claims independent energy expert Ted Blom.

Boeremag link to state IT company and dodgy police supplier



The right-wing terrorist grouping the Boeremag has ties to a cabal that has been operating at the State Information Technology Agency, and is part of Forensic Data Analysts dealings with the police and SITA – dealings which have been described as "corrupt" and "a threat to national security" in Parliament.



Rabada, Markram headline CSA Awards nominations



Proteas young guns Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram dominate the nominations for the 2017/18 Cricket South Africa Awards.

White: SA Rugby would benefit from player draft



Former Springbok coach Jake White believes a player draft system might be exactly what South African rugby needs to help strengthen Super Rugby franchises.

Would-be robbers dig underground tunnel to try rob Fordsburg bank



Would-be robbers have dug an underground tunnel to try to gain access to a bank in Fordsburg, Johannesburg.