#News24 ICYMI: Lungisa to spend first night in jail; Celebrations for 114-year-old man in Delft; and Supra instructed to withdraw resignation

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu laments the loss of De Lille to the City of Cape Town, Speaker Baleka Mbete concerned about Mduduzi Manana's domestic worker assault complaint, and company confirms its CEO suspension over violent attack on a pregnant woman.



Here are today’s top stories:

North West ANC PEC refused to let Mahumapelo resign

The ANC's North West provincial executive committee (PEC) says it instructed its chairperson Supra Mahumapelo to not resign as premier of the province.



Andile Lungisa to spend first night in jail after court dismisses his leave to appeal application

ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight Andile Lungisa will be spending his first night behind bars after his application for leave to appeal his earlier conviction and sentencing was dismissed in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court.

Tutu laments the loss of De Lille to the City of Cape Town

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has defended former DA member Patricia de Lille's role as a "unifier in society".

Mbete concerned about Manana domestic worker assault complaint

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says she is concerned about the latest accusation of physical violence against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana.

Company confirms CEO suspended over violent attack on pregnant woman

Novare Actuaries and Consultants has confirmed that it has suspended its CEO after an altercation with a pregnant woman that was apparently over a parking spot.

Massive backlash on social media over Checkers Mother's Day display

The picture circulating on social media shows a the store's 'Gifts to WOW MOM' display stocked with, wait for it, cleaning supplies.

WATCH: Cape Town resident believed to be world's oldest man could still tile the floor before his 114th birthday

Western Cape MEC for Social Development Albert Fritz, paid a courtesy visit to centenarian and Delft resident Fredie Blom, who celebrated his 114th birthday on Tuesday.





Zimbabweans livid as beer taps running dry

Social media is abuzz in Zimbabwe after the country's biggest brewer and Anheuser-Busch InBev associate unit Delta Corporation said it is running out of ingredients for the manufacture of soft drinks and alcoholic beverages, raising fears beer could run out in the next few days.

Murders expose links of Serbian warlord's assassins in SA

The murder of a man in Johannesburg about two weeks ago, said to have been involved in the killing one of Serbia's most feared warlords and who has been on the run for years, has exposed an intricate web of links between the South African underworld, state intelligence and high-profile criminals.

Rassie allows Stormers to utilise star flyhalf

The Stormers have confirmed that they got permission from Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus to utilise flyhalf Damian Willemse for this weekend's Super Rugby action.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

