#News24 ICYMI: Madonsela hits back at Mkhwebane over state capture probe; Game over for sex-pest Tubby Reddy and Loyiso Madinga joins the Daily Show!

Cape Town - Removing President Jacob Zuma will cause economic havoc, says Transform SA, Parliament wants to start hearings into the Steinhoff scandal and Cape Town speaker asks News24 to disclose its sources.

Madonsela hits back at Mkhwebane over 'scope creep'



The former and current public protectors differ sharply about what the Zondo Commission into state capture should investigate.

Recalling Zuma will cause havoc, Transform SA warns ANC leaders



Removing President Jacob Zuma will cause economic havoc and could spark widespread violence, says Transform SA.

Cape Town speaker asks News24 to disclose sources



Speaker Dirk Smit has asked News24 to stop reporting on a confidential report into alleged misdeeds by Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

Local comedian Loyiso Madinga joins Daily Show team



Comedy Central announced on Thursday that Trevor Noah has selected Loyiso Madinga to helm topical segments for the African broadcast of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Zim govt 'withdraws Grace Mugabe's state security' – report



The Zimbabwean government has reportedly withdrawn ex-first lady Grace Mugabe's state security detail, with most aides formally assigned to her being "recalled and reassigned".



Extortion case: Modack to remain behind bars for at least 2 more weeks



Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and his four co-accused face at least another two weeks in custody, as their attempt to be released on bail drags on.



Underworld extortion matter - how it affects you



Money received from the sale of beverages, in at least one instance, was paid over to those allegedly running a nightclub security extortion racket, meaning that patrons may have unwittingly financed them.

Game over for disgraced SASCOC CEO sex-pest Reddy



Explosive details have emerged which led to the immediate sacking of SASCOC CEO Tubby Reddy.

Parliament gearing up for Steinhoff probe



Parliament’s finance oversight committee wants to start hearings into the Steinhoff scandal by late January, amidst calls for Markus Jooste and Christo Wiese to testify.

Former Free State crime intelligence chief arrested for 'covering up' for Phahlane



The former Free State head of crime intelligence has been arrested for the role she allegedly played in protecting former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

