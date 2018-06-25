News24 ICYMI: Malema slates black journos; Etzebeth still out for Stormers; and First group of scammed SA teachers arrives home from China

A man has captured the consequences of an impatient driver's conduct; A 25-man Stormers touring squad will leave Cape Town on Tuesday ahead of their Super Rugby encounter with the Jaguares in Buenos Aires; and police fire rubber bullets to disperse angry community members after the death of six-year-old Stacey Adams in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.

'It's been a long hard road' - First group of scammed SA teachers arrive home from China



The first group of 19 South African English teachers have landed back on South African soil after they were detained in China for months.

Etzebeth still out for Stormers, no rest for Kolisi



A 25-man Stormers touring squad will leave Cape Town on Tuesday ahead of their Super Rugby encounter with the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Jason Rohde’s second forensic pathologist concurs Susan’s death was most likely by hanging



A second forensic pathologist hired by murder accused Jason Rohde added his support on Monday to the argument that Susan Rohde probably died as a result of hanging at the Spier hotel in 2016.

Malema wades further into race debate, calls some black journos 'house n****rs'



Firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at the way Africans are perceived when talking about white or Indian racism, calling some black reporters who are critical of his party "house n****rs".

'She liked Mr Bean' - grieving mother of murdered 6-year-old Stacey

An empty marshmallow bag, the plastic top from a bought cake and potato peels lay on the ground on Monday near the shallow grave where 6-year-old Stacey Adams' body was found in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.

Cardi B says she will tell daughter about her stripper past



Cardi B has admitted that she will not shy away from telling her daughter about her stripper past.Speaking in the latest edition of Rolling Stone, the Bodak Yellow rapper discussed the impending birth of her daughter with fiancé Offset and the kind of values she wants to impart on her.

Man kills 1 000 cats, sells meat to samosa-makers for 8 years - reports

A 34-year-old Kenyan man has reportedly confessed to killing more than 1 000 cats, and selling their meat to unsuspecting samosa vendors since 2012.

WATCH: SA man captures impatient driver's ill-fated attempt to overtake abnormal load



At around midday on Sunday, Kyle Suttie whipped out his cellphone just in time to capture the consequences of one impatient driver's conduct, when he attempted to overtake a large, slow-moving truck.

Candice Swanepoel reveals newborn son’s name with adorable snap



Candice Swanepoel has revealed the moniker she and fiancé Hermann Nicoli chose for their second born son.

WATCH: Fans damage property at event after scheduled artists didn't perform



Fans showed up in their numbers to the Class of 2018 event held in Kimberley on Saturday to watch some of their favourite artists perform, only to be disappointed when no one hit the stage.

