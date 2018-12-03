 

#News24 ICYMI: Malema's family live in house owned by 'tobacco smuggler'; Gupta mining boss JP Arora gunned down; and Drotske recovery 'almost a miracle'

2018-12-03 18:12
Naka Drotske. (Getty Images)

Former ANC treasurer general Mendi Msimang dies, State capture inquiry conducts 'in loco' inspection at Gupta compound, Durban driver fights back and shoots and kills suspected robber.

Here are today's top stories:

Global Citizen organisers 'deeply disturbed' by violent attacks on concertgoers

Global Citizen and the House of Mandela are "deeply disturbed" by the reports of criminal attacks on concertgoers as they exited the event venue on Sunday night.

Malema's wife, kids live in house owned by 'tobacco smuggler'

The house is reportedly situated in a high-security Hyde Park estate and is owned by Mazzotti, who is a director of cigarettes-manufacturing company Carnilinx.

Former ANC treasurer general Mendi Msimang dies

Mabe said Msimang, fondly known as Uncle Mendi, was among the longest-serving members of the ANC, having cut his teeth along with Walter Sisulu and others in the ANC Youth League as a student.

Gupta mining boss JP Arora gunned down

The CEO of Gupta-owned JIC Mining, JP Arora, was killed in a shooting on New Road in Midrand on Saturday night, police have confirmed.

Drotske recovery 'almost a miracle', set to go home

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske is set to return home this week after recovering from being shot by armed robbers.

State capture inquiry conducts 'in loco' inspection at Gupta compound - report

According to the report, lawyers for the Gupta family and the inquiry arrived at the property just before 09:00 to conduct an "in loco" inspection. The inspection, which is being videotaped for the commission, is closed to the media.

Durban driver fights back, shoots and kills suspected robber

A Durban driver, who was being robbed with a knife to his throat, fought back and killed one of his assailants, police said on Monday.

Judges rule against racist guest house owner - 'His conduct can never be tolerated in a democratic society'

Two judges have confirmed an Equality Court finding that Sodwana Bay Guest Lodge owner Andre Slade was guilty of racist hate speech when he claimed that white people were superior to black people.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.


