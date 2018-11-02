 

#News24 ICYMI: Malusi Gigaba's week from hell; Anti-Gang Unit revs into gear; and Monstrous Bok pack to ease pressure on inexperienced backs

2018-11-02 17:48
Duane Vermeulen. (Gallo Images)

Uzalo says goodbye to 3 cast members, SA to probe Rwanda ex-spy chief mysterious murder, and Anti-Gang Unit revs into gear, as Ramaphosa hands over 50 BMWs.

Here are today’s top stories:

Anti-Gang Unit revs into gear, as Ramaphosa hands over 50 BMWs

A fleet of brand new BMWs were officially handed over by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Western Cape’s new Anti-Gang Unit during a launch in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

Uzalo says goodbye to 3 cast members

After setting a viewership record of 10,2 million, Mzansi’s most-watched show is set to deliver yet another drama-filled season. But, unfortunately, viewers will also have to say goodbye to some cast members.

2 Boks nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and hooker Malcolm Marx are two of five nominees for this year's award.

Malusi Gigaba's week from hell

His began with a sex tape and ended with a court judgment. Gigaba has truly had a week from hell.

Cassper Nyovest on HHP: Maybe I should have called him that day

Speaking about how the death of HHP affected him, Cassper Nyovest opened up in an interview with East Coast Radio’s Drive team, saying that he still finds the news hard to believe. 

SA to probe Rwanda ex-spy chief mysterious murder

An inquest into the death of an exiled Rwandan ex-spy chief who was found strangled in a luxury Johannesburg hotel in 2014 will open in January, a South African court official said on Thursday.

Monstrous Bok pack to ease pressure on inexperienced backs

The heightened sense of anticipation around the Springbok pack ahead of Saturday's clash against an injury-stricken England at Twickenham is understandable.

The end of White Monopoly Capital

In January 2016, shortly after a failed coup attempt on National Treasury by former president Jacob Zuma, Lord Timothy Bell, adviser to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, and Victoria Geoghegan, a smart spin doctor working for Bell's outfit Bell Pottinger, jetted into Johannesburg.

ANC North West disbandment application to be heard next week

2018-11-02 17:42

