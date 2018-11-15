 

#News24 ICYMI: ‘Massive’ fuel price drop on the cards; South Africa makes world's first human urine brick; and MPs vote for land expropriation without compensation

2018-11-15 18:47

NDPP hopeful Andrea Johnson believes not even the pope can save the NPA, FlySafair apologises after employee’s snarky remark to Jeannie D over delayed flight, and this is the Unisa employee who manufactures fake news to divide SA.

Here are today’s top stories:

EXPOSED: The Unisa employee who manufactures fake news to divide SA

A News24 investigation can now reveal that William Mahlatse Ramatseba, an office administrator at the University of South Africa's Sunnyside campus, is the author of Mzansistories.com, Allnews.co.za and several other disinformation websites.

'Amend or don't amend' - quips exchanged as MPs vote for land expropriation

After a morning of quips over who would "move, then shake" the proposal, the recommendation to amend the Constitution to allow expropriation of land was adopted by the Joint Constitutional Review Committee in Parliament.

WATCH: Family taken hostage during hijacking

Police are looking for five suspects who hijacked and kidnapped a family of three - a couple and their child - in Constantia Kloof, West Rand over the weekend.

‘Massive’ fuel price drop on the cards for December - AA

The Automobile Association has announced that, based on current data, SA motorists could expect ‘massive drops’ in the prices of petrol and diesel for December.

NDPP hopeful Andrea Johnson believes not even the pope can save the NPA

Advocate Andrea Johnson, who was part of the teams that prosecuted former police chief Jackie Selebi and Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, says she will not allow any president to influence her if she is appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions.

'It was my honour and privilege' - Gigaba resigns as MP

Malusi Gigaba has resigned as a Member of Parliament, saying it was his honour and privilege to serve as a MP for the African National Congress.

RG set for Bok starting role at Murrayfield

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is likely to make a few changes to his match-day squad for Saturday’s Test against Scotland in Edinburgh.

WATCH: South Africa makes world's first human urine brick

One day, when nature calls, your urine could be put to better use than to be flushed down the loo. Instead it could be a key ingredient in the construction of a greener office or new home.

#ShamelessPassengers: How not to stay active mid-flight

The grind doesn't stop when you're a Crocs-wearing, high-flying, world-travelling, push-up doing master of the goddamn universe. It's not easy being awesome. 

FlySafair apologises after employee’s snarky remark to Jeannie D over delayed flight

Afternoon Express presenter Jeannie D expressed her disappointment after a FlySafair employee made an inappropriate remark about her flight being delayed.

