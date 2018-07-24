News24 ICYMI: Mduduzi Manana resigns as MP; UN notes growing reports of voter intimidation in Zim; and Royal protocol means no suits for Meghan

SARS investigator Yegan Mundie resigns amid probe into alleged misconduct, a bronze statue of a waving Nelson Mandela has been erected where the former statesman gave his first address as a free man in Cape Town, and another murder in the taxi industry.



'I feel totally exonerated' - Mduduzi Manana resigns as MP

ANC MP and former deputy minister for higher education Mduduzi Manana on Tuesday announced his voluntary resignation as a Member of Parliament.

SARS investigator Yegan Mundie resigns amid probe into alleged misconduct

A senior South African Revenue Service employee, who was previously identified as being at the helm of a "rogue unit" within the service, has resigned with immediate effect.

Eskom inks R33.4bn loan deal with China Development Bank

Eskom has signed a $2.5bn (R33.4bn) government-backed loan with the China Development Bank, which will be used for construction of Kusile power station.

UN notes growing reports of voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

The United Nations human rights office says it is concerned at the growing number of reports of voter intimidation and threats of violence as Zimbabwe's historic election approaches next week.

DA, OUTA call on South Africans to join mass fuel protest

The DA has called for a 20% reduction in the fuel levy and announced that it would take to the streets of Pretoria to deliver a memorandum to Treasury.

WATCH: Royal protocol means no suits for Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been told to dress more like a "traditional royal" after she expressed that she wanted to wear a tuxedo when she and her husband Prince Harry tour Australia later this year.

Burger calls for Boks to play in Six Nations

Former Springbok flank Schalk Burger has suggested that the time is right for SA Rugby to leave SANZAAR and join forces with Europe.

Bronze Mandela erected on balcony at Cape Town's City Hall

A life-size bronze statue of a waving Nelson Mandela has been erected where the former statesman gave his first address as a free man in Cape Town on February 11, 1990.

Taxi boss killed in Alexandra in latest industry murder

A 69-year-old taxi boss affiliated to the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) was shot and killed outside his house.

On the road back to Mandela's progressive values

The celebration of Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday last week and former US president Barack Obama's address at the occasion brought warmth to my heart, but also caused me to ask with Obama: Were we who believed in a progressive vision of tolerance, a common humanity, a caring, open society and social justice naïve? Max du Preez writes.

