News24 ICYMI: Meet the new communications minister; SA Reserve Bank hikes repo rate; and How to get the best black Friday deals

2018-11-22 18:38
SA Reserve Bank raises repo rate to 6.75%, Tamaryn Green's gift for the Miss Universe 2018 pageant symbolic of Western Cape drought, and How Gupta-linked adviser went over Van Rooyen's head.

Here are today’s top stories:

Meet the new Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is considered a rising star in the ANC's top structures and was appointed Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services in March 2017.

SA Reserve Bank raises repo rate to 6.75%

Governor of the SA Reserve bank Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the bank will raise the repo rate to 6.75% from 6.5%.

Here is the EFF's 'evidence' on Gordhan's daughter - and why their claims are bogus

Firebrand Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema launched a scathing attack on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday, labelling him a racist and corrupt.

How Gupta-linked adviser went over Van Rooyen's head – ex-Treasury DG

Former Treasury director general Lungisa Fuzile revealed how Des van Rooyen, who was appointed finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma for a calamitous weekend in December 2015, allegedly arrived at the National Treasury with a pre-appointed adviser.

Taxi serial rapist given 13 life sentences

The Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court has handed down 13 life sentences and 340 additional years to serial taxi rapist Lebogang Gift Mokoena. 

How to get the best Black Friday deals in-store - workers share their 12 best tips for shoppers

If you want to score the best deals and not get taken for a ride this Black Friday, who better to turn to for advice than the people with extensive knowledge on the matter?

3 Limpopo doctors shot in house robbery

Three doctors at the Letaba Hospital in Tzaneen, Limpopo, were shot and injured in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Tamaryn Green's gift for the Miss Universe 2018 pageant symbolic of Western Cape drought

At an exclusive event in Sandton on Thursday, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green showed off her National Costume as well as an evening dress she will be wearing at the Miss Universe pageant in December. 

World Rugby boss sparks outrage at 'foreign player' list

World Rugby vice-chairperson Agustin Pichot has sparked outrage among the home nations by sharing a list of the top international teams and adding what percentage of their squads include players "not born in their countries".

Richmond council waits for answers on who killed municipal manager

2018-11-22 18:28

Everything you need to know about Ramaphosa's #CabinetReshuffle
