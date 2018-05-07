#News24 ICYMI: Middleman in Panayiotou murder arrested; Murdered intelligence agent was probing Cape underworld; and 25 emaciated horses put down

An inspector examines an emaciated horse in the care of the SANDF. (NSPCA)

Here are today’s top stories:

SA intelligence agent murdered in Serbia was probing Cape underworld

State security contract agent George Darmanovic, murdered in Serbia on Sunday, was apparently preparing to try and take down some of South Africa's most high profile figures allegedly linked to the underworld.

AG confirms 'De Lille exposed' post, shared by some DA members, is fake

Senior Democratic Alliance members have been sharing a fake Auditor General document on social media, in which adverse claims were made about embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

Self-confessed middleman in Jayde Panayiotou's murder finally arrested

Luthando Siyoni, the self-confessed middleman who helped plan the murder of Jayde Panayiotou on behalf of her husband Christopher, has finally been taken into custody.

WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets, stun grenades at Protea Glen protesters

Police have fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse a group of protesters that barricaded the R559 Randfontein Road in Protea Glen, south of Johannesburg.

'We need young people in PAP,' says Malema after being sworn-in

EFF's commander in chief said he felt South Africa had not been playing a leading role in the pan Africanist parliament, arguing that PAP could not remain an advisory body.

2 hand themselves in to police for Moses Mabhida pitch invasion

Two people have handed themselves over to KwaZulu-Natal police in connection with the Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch invasion that led to violence during the Nedbank Cup semi-final last month.

25 emaciated horses put down at SANDF unit

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has lambasted a unit of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) over the mistreatment of horses.

SANZAAR rejects report of SA Super Rugby exodus

Super Rugby chiefs on Monday rubbished claims that three more South African teams could leave the competition to play in Europe as "simply wrong", insisting they remained committed to the southern hemisphere game.

AfriForum's own farm murder stats don't support their claims

I used AfriForum's own statistics to show that, in my opinion, the statistics do not support their claims of an ongoing genocide against white people, or even white farmers in South Africa.

Adè van Heerden on her unique stir-fry breakfast and TV debut hiccups

The brand-new breakfast show hosted by Jason Goliath, Adè van Heerden, Tumelo Mothotoane, Tino Chinyadi and Michaella Russell premiered at 06:00 on Monday.

