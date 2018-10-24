News24 ICYMI: Mini budget in a nutshell; HHP on how he would like to be remembered; and Explosive devices sent to Clintons and Obama

Sanitary pads will be tax free in SA, says Tito Mboweni, the pilot who died in a crash came back from leave to help fight Garden Route fire, and Patricia de Lille to decide on her future after council meeting.

Here are today's top stories:



Mini budget in a nutshell: Mboweni takes bull by the horns

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambitious plan to kick-start the economy, fix state-owned companies, attract billions in investments, and restore policy certainty - all at the same time – has taken centre stage in the mini budget tabled by new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

De Lille to decide on future after council meeting, lays into Bowmans reports

In one report into corruption and maladministration in the City of Cape Town, De Lille is reportedly found to be complicit in irregularities. The second report, however, absolves her.

HHP spoke candidly about struggles with depression

"People won’t remember HHP for Music & Lights any more – they’re going to remember me for reminding them that they have to do something for someone else," he once said in an interview.

HHP on how he would like to be remembered

HHP has battled depression since his teens but reached his lowest point ever in 2015 when he felt so despondent he tried to commit suicide three times.

Explosive devices sent to Clintons and Obama

Explosive devices have reportedly been sent to former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, according the the US Secret Service.



Sanitary pads will be tax free in SA, says Mboweni

During his Medium Term Budget Policy Speech, Mboweni said that after considerable debate and consultation, sanitary pads, bread flour and cake flour would be zero-rated.

KZN bomb attacks: Court hears 11 accused linked to ISIS

Eleven men accused of a fatal attack at a KwaZulu-Natal Shia mosque and the placement of several explosive devices at Durban shopping centres have links to terrorist organisation ISIS, the Verulam Family Court heard on Tuesday.

Motsoaledi receives international prizes for role in fight against TB

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi was honoured with two Kochon prizes on Tuesday evening in The Hague, Netherlands, after he was recognised for his role and political leadership in the fight against tuberculosis globally.

Pilot who died in crash came back from leave to help fight Garden Route fire

The Working on Fire pilot was killed when his helicopter went down during firefighting efforts near Riversdale on Tuesday afternoon.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.



