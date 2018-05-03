 

#News24 ICYMI: Mitchells Plain 'under siege'; R870k for Norma Gigaba's overseas trips and watch Melissa McCarthy's message to SA fans

2018-05-03 18:04
Melissa McCarthy. (Photo: Channel24/YouTube)

The man mauled by his own lion has deep bite marks across his whole body and faces months of rehab; Sandile Mantsoe is sentenced to a cumulative 32 years in prison and ASA gets in Caster Semenya's corner to challenge the IAAF ruling.

Have a look at some of our leading stories:

Bus strike continues as employers revert to original wage offer

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela has confirmed the bus strike will continue as employers have reverted to their original offer.

Barclays Africa Group drops KPMG

Barclays Africa Group announced that it would be cutting ties with beleaguered firm KPMG as its joint auditors.

Sandile Mantsoe sentenced to 32 years in prison after murdering Karabo Mokoena

Convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe has been sentenced to a cumulative 32 years in prison after murdering his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena.

WATCH: Mitchells Plain 'under siege' as protesters use burning tyres to block roads

A Mitchells Plain resident says the community has been "under siege" due to service delivery protests.

Facebook murder: Zolile Khumalo murder-accused smiles in the dock

The KwaZulu-Natal man accused of murdering 21-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo and posting about it on Facebook has appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

EXCLUSIVE: How a crooked cop tried to lock me up, by Jacques Pauw

Durban North detective Colonel Reuben Govender is a seasoned cop and one would therefore assume that, when he investigates an alleged crime, he would get the most basic information right, journalist and author Jacques Pauw says.

‘He has deep bite marks across his whole body’ – Months of rehab ahead for man attacked by lion

Months of physical rehabilitation therapy lie ahead of Mike Hodge, who was attacked by his beloved lion Shamba.

WATCH: Hollywood star Melissa McCarthy has a special message for Channel24 readers

Hollywood star Melissa McCarthy star in the hilarious new comedy, Life of the Party. She recorded a special message for her fans in South Africa.


ASA gets in Caster's corner, challenges IAAF ruling

Athletics South Africa will challenge the International Association of Athletics' new rule that seeks to limit the amount of natural testosterone in female athletes.

REVEALED: SA taxpayers coughed up over R870k for Norma Gigaba's overseas trips

Malusi Gigaba's wife Norma was paid a daily allowance of R15 942.15 for a 10-day overseas trip in November last year, an answer to a written parliamentary question reveals.

Mom who survived crash that killed her baby doesn't know her daughter is dead

Shanei Norris, who was seriously injured in a car accident that claimed the life of her one-year-old daughter, doesn't yet know about her child’s death.

