News24 ICYMI: More on the Bosasa scandal; Witness recounts Prince Philip's accident; and These gigantic ice scupltures are a work of art

Solly Msimanga to step down as Tshwane mayor

Tshwane will get a new mayor when Solly Msimanga announces he is stepping down.

WATCH: Bosasa and State Capture | Here's what you need to know

For the first time since its inception the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard evidence not relating to the Gupta family.

Controversial DA billboard to stay put as Msimanga steps down to focus on campaign

City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga is to officially vacate his office next month and focus on winning the hearts of Gauteng residents ahead of the national elections instead.

SEE: Twitter reacts after the man behind SA's 'Black Twitter CIC' account is expose

There has been a mixed bag of reactions on social media after an in-depth News24 investigation revealed the identity of the man behind the @AdvBarryRoux Twitter account.

'I had the duke's blood on my hands'

A barrister who arrived first at the scene after Prince Philip's car flipped onto its side in a crash has revealed more detail about the accident.

5 things we'd like to see in Super Rugby 2019

It is obviously a big year, with the Rugby World Cup getting under way in Japan in September, and this Super Rugby season will provide a platform for those players on the fringes to convince Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus that they should be one of 31 men tasked with winning a third World Cup for South Africa.

WATCH: 'Furious' motorist attacks cyclists near Stellenbosch

Brendon Jacobs and Jandre du Raan have been left traumatised after a motorist attacked the pair in Jonkershoek near Stellenbosch. Watch.

How a Nazi legal theory is threatening constitutional democracy today

The recent revival of a theory that asserts that only the leader can claim to know when the State is threatened and needs an exceptional decision, poses a threat to countries world wide, writes Serjeant at the Bar.

Nigeria election hopeful vows reform of 'mafia' oil firm

Nigerian presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar has branded the state-run oil company a "mafia organisation" and pledged to privatise it if he is elected in a presidential ballot next month.

WATCH: 20 gigantic blocks of ice comes to life

Twenty sculptors from all over the world compete for three days and three nights to bring gigantic blocks of ice to life during the 28th edition of Valloire's ice sculpture competition, in France's Savoy region.

