News24 ICYMI: More on the VBS scandal; Semenya receives award from Billie Jean King; and are Priyanka and Nick planning for a baby?

The DNA found at the crime scene of Hannah Cornelius' murder indicated an unknown suspect may still be at large, see how a herd of elephants charge at a pair of poachers in Namibia, and media silencing is still rife in the Middle East.

Have a look at a few of our top stories for the day:

VBS scandal: ANC tables motion to debate report in Parliament

The ANC has tabled a motion for debate in the National Assembly on the VBS Mutual Bank report.

'It's not a funky chicken jive out there' - SA army chief slams budget cuts as 'dangerous'

Budget cuts at the SA National Defence Force could result in a lack of proper training for those who should be equipped to protect the country, the SA army chief has warned.

DNA confirms unknown suspect in Hannah Cornelius rape, murder

DNA found on used condoms at the site where Hannah Cornelius was raped before she was murdered, indicated that another suspect was involved in the attack on the Stellenbosch student, the investigating officer testified in the Western Cape High Court.

Omotoso trial: Cheryl Zondi's cross-examination 'brutally inhumane' - Dlamini, Memela

A minister and an MP, who are responsible for women's issues, have expressed outrage at the "brutally inhumane and unnecessary style of cross-examination by advocate Peter Daubermann" in the rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra talks having babies with Nick Jonas

With royal baby news in the air, Priyanka Chopra is feeling broody.

Caster receives prestigious award from Billie Jean King

South African track star Caster Semenya can add LeBron James to the list of admirers ahead of her showdown with the international track and field governing body.

WATCH: 'Hit it between the eyes' – elephants charge at hunters after one shot down

A video that shows an elephant being hunted in the Nakabolelwa Conservancy in Namibia has surfaced online.

Corruption: Zim govt won't assist resettled farmers anymore, says minister

Zimbabwe's minister of finance Mthuli Ncube has reportedly said that resettled farmers will no longer get assistance from government, as the programme was "riddled with corruption".

My great data heist - the tale of the disappearing data

Disappearing data is a corporate heist we need to pay attention to, writes Ferial Haffajee.

Khashoggi warns in last column of free rein to silence media

The Washington Post has published a new column by missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in which he warns that governments in the Middle East "have been given free rein to continue silencing the media at an increasing rate".

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.