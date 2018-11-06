 

#News24 ICYMI: More stormy weather to hit Joburg; Gigaba sex tape taunts rage on; and Riky Rick joins The Voice SA

2018-11-06 18:25
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Photo by Gallo Images, Netwerk24, Deaan Vivier)

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Photo by Gallo Images, Netwerk24, Deaan Vivier)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Andile Ramaphosa has denied allegations that he received a R500 000 payment from Bosasa, Dan Plato has been elected as the new mayor of Cape Town, and find out more on the US midterm elections.

Have a look at some of our top stories for the day:

Ramaphosa's son denies receiving R500 000 Bosasa payment

Andile Ramaphosa admits to having a business relationship with controversial services company Bosasa, but says he has no knowledge about a payment of R500 000 into an Absa trust account.

Ramokgopa appeals for help to find 21 missing Life Esidimeni patients

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has asked the public for help in assisting a team from the police and her department to find 21 missing Life Esidimeni patients.

SEE: Gigaba shows EFF the pinky after 'hack' taunts continue in Parliament

The EFF is seemingly continuing to taunt Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba about a leaked clip of "a sexual nature", this time during a Parliamentary question session to the president.

WATCH: 2 people shot in Joburg armed robbery

*Warning: Graphic footage*

A video is doing the rounds on social media showing an armed robbery at a local store in Jeppe, central Johannesburg, during which two people were shot.

More stormy weather on the cards for Joburg

The South African Weather Services has warned Johannesburg residents to be on high alert for another storm.

Dan Plato elected as Cape Town mayor

Dan Plato has been elected as Cape Town's new mayor during a special council sitting on Tuesday.

Riky Rick takes a seat in the red chair on The Voice SA

Multi-talented rapper and record producer Riky Rick is ready to bring some swag to The Voice South Africa season 3 as one of the show’s four expert coaches.

World Rugby responds to Rassie video with 'no comment'

The name 'Rassie Erasmus' was trending on South African social media on Tuesday after video footage emerged of the Springbok boss 'coaching' centre Andre Esterhuizen in the art of tackling. 

Another Mugabe minister arrested – reports

Zimbabwe's former Information Communication Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira has reportedly been arrested on a corruption related charge.

US midterm elections for dummies: What you need to know

Every four years the United States vote in the midterm elections. What are they? How does voting work? And what are the key issues?

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma's legal fees: He abused his office and should not receive special treatment, court hears

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Trail runner encounters caracal on Table Mountain
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 3 2018-11-03 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 