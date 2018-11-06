News24 ICYMI: More stormy weather to hit Joburg; Gigaba sex tape taunts rage on; and Riky Rick joins The Voice SA

Andile Ramaphosa has denied allegations that he received a R500 000 payment from Bosasa, Dan Plato has been elected as the new mayor of Cape Town, and find out more on the US midterm elections.

Have a look at some of our top stories for the day:

Ramaphosa's son denies receiving R500 000 Bosasa payment

Andile Ramaphosa admits to having a business relationship with controversial services company Bosasa, but says he has no knowledge about a payment of R500 000 into an Absa trust account.

Ramokgopa appeals for help to find 21 missing Life Esidimeni patients

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has asked the public for help in assisting a team from the police and her department to find 21 missing Life Esidimeni patients.

SEE: Gigaba shows EFF the pinky after 'hack' taunts continue in Parliament

The EFF is seemingly continuing to taunt Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba about a leaked clip of "a sexual nature", this time during a Parliamentary question session to the president.

WATCH: 2 people shot in Joburg armed robbery

*Warning: Graphic footage*

A video is doing the rounds on social media showing an armed robbery at a local store in Jeppe, central Johannesburg, during which two people were shot.

More stormy weather on the cards for Joburg

The South African Weather Services has warned Johannesburg residents to be on high alert for another storm.

Dan Plato elected as Cape Town mayor

Dan Plato has been elected as Cape Town's new mayor during a special council sitting on Tuesday.

Riky Rick takes a seat in the red chair on The Voice SA

Multi-talented rapper and record producer Riky Rick is ready to bring some swag to The Voice South Africa season 3 as one of the show’s four expert coaches.

World Rugby responds to Rassie video with 'no comment'

The name 'Rassie Erasmus' was trending on South African social media on Tuesday after video footage emerged of the Springbok boss 'coaching' centre Andre Esterhuizen in the art of tackling.