News24 ICYMI: Mugabe 'rushed' to Singapore amid 'sudden health deterioration'; DIY winter hacks by Suzelle; and load shedding will be implemented only as last resort – Eskom

Load shedding will be implemented only as last resort – Eskom

The power utility did not implement load shedding in the morning, but an alert of stage 1 load shedding was issued from 17:00 to 21:00.

Mugabe 'rushed' to Singapore amid 'sudden health deterioration' – report

Zimbabwean former president Robert Mugabe was reportedly "rushed" out of the country after his health "suddenly deteriorated" two weeks ago.

Willemse to take SuperSport matter to Equality Court

It has been just over a month since Willemse walked off a live SuperSport broadcast, accusing fellow-analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of 'patronising' him.

ANC MP shot dead in Gauteng

The African National Congress has confirmed that its member of Parliament Sibusiso Radebe was shot dead in Roodepoort, Gauteng on Tuesday night.

State will pay Zuma's legal fees until court rules otherwise

The state will carry on covering former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees until a court decides otherwise, the Presidency confirmed on Wednesday.

Siam Lee murder accused granted R40 000 bail

The man accused of the murder of Durban North sex worker Siam Lee was granted R40 000 bail in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Defence pathologist agrees Susan Rohde's neck injuries could have been caused by throttling, manual strangulation

The forensic pathologist hired by murder accused Jason Rohde agreed with the State on Wednesday that the injuries to Susan Rohde's neck "could well be the result of throttling and manual strangulation".

Supra Mahumapelo: We have no anti-Newdawnists in the ANC

News24 columnist and political analyst Max Du Preez is clearly a man without the analysis necessary to project himself objectively, writes Supra Mahumapelo.

WATCH: Suzelle DIY shares hacks to help get you through this winter

YouTube star Suzelle DIY put together a few cool hacks to help get you through the cold without having to move a muscle.



