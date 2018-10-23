 

#News24 ICYMI: Mugabe's son-in-law charged with kidnapping, gets bail; Vrede dairy farm project whistleblower found murdered; and MasterChef SA winner opens SA's first dark kitchen

2018-10-23 18:10
Masterchef SA winner, Kamini Pather. (Supplied)

This is the 'hero pilot' who died while fighting the Garden Route blaze, Government is to launch a lawsuit against VBS perpetrators to recover money, says Zweli Mkhize, and Press ombudsman Johan Retief resigns.

Here are today’s top stories:

Vrede dairy farm project whistleblower found murdered

As the North Gauteng High Court hears the DA's application for the review of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the Vrede dairy farm, it has emerged that one of the whistleblowers in the project has been murdered.

This is the 'hero pilot' who died while fighting the Garden Route blaze

The Working on Fire pilot who was killed when his helicopter went down during firefighting efforts near Riversdale has been identified by Southern Cape police as 65-year-old Nico Heyns.

Mkhize: Govt to launch lawsuit against VBS perpetrators to recover money

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize said the outcome of forensic investigations into municipalities which invested in VBS Mutual Bank means government can now launch disciplinary proceedings and criminal complaints against those implicated.

'This is a political murder' - Turkey's Erdogan says Saudis planned writer Khashoggi's killing days before

Turkey's president says Saudi officials started planning to murder Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi days before his death in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate.

Press ombudsman Johan Retief resigns

According to Johan Retief, his decision to step down has nothing to do with the media environment or controversy around previous rulings.

Mugabe's son-in-law, charged with kidnapping airline official, gets bail

Zimbabwean ex-president Robert Mugabe's son-in-law Simba Chikore, who is facing kidnapping charges, has reportedly been granted $30 bail by a Harare magistrate and ordered not to interfere with witnesses.

Police shoot dead 2 men wanted in connection with brutal killing of security guards

A manhunt for two armed suspects wanted in connection with the killing of two security guards in Soweto earlier this month has ended with police shooting the duo dead.

WATCH: Is this the try of the season?

The try was scored by Roses United centre Tyrone Abelse, but it was down to a team effort with a number of impressive passes in a move that started on the Roses' 22m line.

LISTEN: MasterChef SA winner opens SA's first dark kitchen with a plant-based menu

MasterChef SA winner, Kamini Pather has started her own business and is the creator of FÜDY - an exciting new plant-based food delivery service.

WATCH: Rare red sandstorm descends on Alexander Bay

2018-10-23 17:54

