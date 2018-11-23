News24 ICYMI: See chaotic Black Friday scenes, Nearly 150k jobs lost after Nene sacked; and NASA counts down to nail-biting Mars landing

EFF leader Julius Malema is under fire after his unruly attack on the Zondo commission, four lions have been rescued from captivity in the Ukraine and are now roaming free in Port Elizabeth game reserve, and here is how Duchess Meghan spent her first Thanksgiving as a royal.

Take a look at some of our top stories for the day:

Bosasa, Watson are to Ramaphosa what Guptas were to Zuma - Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has compared the R500 000 donation by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign to corruption perpetrated by the Gupta family.

4 lions rescued from Ukraine now roam spacious new home in Eastern Cape

Four lions rescued that had been kept in hellish conditions in captivity in the Ukraine have arrived at their new home in the Kragga Kamma Game Park in Port Elizabeth, according to a report.



Zuma's sacking of Nene cost SA 148 000 jobs, 1% of GDP - Treasury DG

Treasury director general Dondo Mogajane told the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture that when Nhlanhla Nene was removed in 2015 as finance minister there was a reduction of about R378bn in market capitalisation on the JSE.

Malema under fire for attack on Zondo commission, calling advocate Paul Pretorius a 'bastard'

The General Council of the Bar of South Africa has raised concerns after EFF leader Julius Malema called the Zondo commission's evidence leader and head of legal team advocate Paul Pretorius, SC, a "bastard".

Watch: Chaotic Black Friday scenes at stores this morning, but mostly smooth shopping since

Thousands of South Africans lined up outside some of the 90 Game stores nationwide that opened at midnight for Black Friday.

Meghan's first Thanksgiving as a royal

Meghan celebrated her very first Thanksgiving as a member of the British royal family on Thursday night – but don’t count on any turkey snaps.

Former Bok pivot has high praise for Pollard

Former Springbok flyhalf Gerald Bosch says Handre Pollard is the right man to take the team forward.