News24 ICYMI: Nene resigns as MP; SA Rugby suspends Border; and more on Prince Harry and Meghan's Australia trip

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene resigns as MP

After falling on his sword as minister of finance, Nhlanhla Nene has also resigned as an MP, the ANC confirmed.

Ace Magashule, Tony Gupta and the R140m Free State deal

Former Free State premier and current ANC secretary general Ace Magashule took former MEC Mxolisi Dukwana to the Guptas' Saxonwold compound in 2011, where Tony Gupta tried to strong-arm Dukwana into signing approval for a R140m deal.

VBS scandal: Maimane will soon quiz Ramaphosa on when he first became aware of looting

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been told that he will soon have the chance to pose his urgent question to President Cyril Ramaphosa about whether the president had prior knowledge of grand-scale looting at VBS Mutual Bank.

DA to go to court to challenge Ramaphosa's reappointment of Gigaba, Dlamini

President Cyril Ramaphosa's reappointment of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Minister in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini is expected to come under the spotlight, after reliable sources revealed to News24 that the Democratic Alliance (DA) intends to take the issue to court.

WATCH: Bogus cops rob Nelspruit jewellery store

Police are searching for a group of men who robbed a jewellery store at i'langa Mall in Nelspruit earlier this week.

Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy loved-up trip to the beach

It’s Day Four of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of Australia and the South Pacific and it involved a trip to the beach.

SA Rugby suspend Border, take control of union

The Border Rugby Union has been suspended from membership of SA Rugby as a consequence of its dire financial position and ongoing administration issues.

Algeria bans wearing of full-face veils in administration

Algeria Prime minister Ahmed Ouayhia has banned female public sector employees from wearing veils that cover their faces.

Ruth First Memorial Lecture: Journalism suffers crisis of quality and credibility

Journalists have stopped looking. We have stopped looking up from our smartphones when we report on something. In doing this we miss the detail which elevates our story-telling, writes Niren Tosli.

WATCH: Trump doppelganger uses his likeness to sell hotdogs

A Paraguayan hot dog seller has become famous for his resemblance to US President Donald Trump and admits the similarities between the two have helped him to boost his business.

