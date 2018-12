Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, right, Princess Charlotte, centre, and Prince Louis at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, east England, which is to be used as their 2018 Christmas card. (Matt Porteous, Kensington Palace via AP)

There is a growing concern about the increasing number of South Africans detained abroad, marijuana sales reach an all time high, and here are a number of tips to stay safe this holiday season.

How to stay safe this holiday season - Tips from the country's top cop

South Africa's top cop wants all citizens to be safe this festive season and is appealing to everyone to be considerate, responsible and vigilant to ensure their personal safety and that of others.

Government 'concerned' as more than 800 South Africans serve time in foreign prisons

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said in a statement that the South African government was "concerned" about the growing number of South Africans detained abroad.

Jacob Zuma joins social media because 'many people are talking about me'

Former president Jacob Zuma says he has decided to "move with times" and join various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.