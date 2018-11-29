 

#News24 ICYMI: Parents speak on Parktown sex assault case; Ethiopia overtakes Dubai as a gateway to Africa; and Meghan and Middleton reportedly not getting along

2018-11-29 18:11
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton (Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Firm that won R1bn Joburg fleet contract paid Malema-EFF 'slush fund', City of Cape Town's guidelines for Level 3 water usage, and Government should urgently plan for massive cyclone storm damage in SA, says a Wits researcher.

Here are today’s top stories:

Firm that won R1bn Joburg fleet contract paid Malema-EFF 'slush fund'

The contract for the City of Johannesburg's "vanilla" vehicle fleet is big, financially. It is also vital for the city to run smoothly, requiring the supply and maintenance of some 2 700 sedans, bakkies and trucks. Bungle the contract and the city risks grinding to a halt.

Here are the City of Cape Town's guidelines for Level 3 water usage

The City of Cape Town is expected to lower water restrictions from Level 5 to Level 3 from December 1, it has announced.

'That's hectic stuff' - parents speak about hearing details in Parktown sex assault case

The parents of the victims of former Parktown Boys' High assistant coach Collan Rex have relayed the emotional turmoil that they endured as the details of what happened to their sons emerged in court.

Tragic week for UWC after two students commit suicide, one dies in shooting

Two students, who are understood to have been dating, committed suicide within days of each other. A third student was shot dead at the weekend, apparently in Delft.

Govt should urgently plan for massive cyclone storm damage in SA - Wits researcher

The South African government should begin to urgently plan to deal with the impact of Category 5 storms resulting from an increase in the severity of cyclone activity in the Indian Ocean.

Ethiopia overtakes Dubai as leading air traffic gateway to Africa

Ethiopia is emerging as an African Aviation hub of note, overtaking Dubai as a gateway to the continent - largely buoyed by reforms being put in by its new Prime Minister and visa reforms.

Duchesses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are reportedly not getting along, but that's 100% okay

Over the past several days, there have been rumours about tension between Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle making the rounds on the internet.

WP Rugby cleared: No discrimination against Treu

WP Rugby on Thursday announced that an independent investigation found no forms of discrimination or unfair labour practices related to claims made by Stormers assistant coach Paul Treu.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Oprah Winfrey recalls the time she spent 10 days, 10 nights and 29 meals with Nelson Mandela

2018-11-29 17:55

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: From Soweto to the skies - entrepreneur creates 'air taxi' business
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 28 2018-11-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 