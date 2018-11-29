News24 ICYMI: Parents speak on Parktown sex assault case; Ethiopia overtakes Dubai as a gateway to Africa; and Meghan and Middleton reportedly not getting along

Firm that won R1bn Joburg fleet contract paid Malema-EFF 'slush fund', City of Cape Town's guidelines for Level 3 water usage, and Government should urgently plan for massive cyclone storm damage in SA, says a Wits researcher.



Here are today’s top stories:



Firm that won R1bn Joburg fleet contract paid Malema-EFF 'slush fund'

The contract for the City of Johannesburg's "vanilla" vehicle fleet is big, financially. It is also vital for the city to run smoothly, requiring the supply and maintenance of some 2 700 sedans, bakkies and trucks. Bungle the contract and the city risks grinding to a halt.

Here are the City of Cape Town's guidelines for Level 3 water usage

The City of Cape Town is expected to lower water restrictions from Level 5 to Level 3 from December 1, it has announced.

'That's hectic stuff' - parents speak about hearing details in Parktown sex assault case

The parents of the victims of former Parktown Boys' High assistant coach Collan Rex have relayed the emotional turmoil that they endured as the details of what happened to their sons emerged in court.

Tragic week for UWC after two students commit suicide, one dies in shooting

Two students, who are understood to have been dating, committed suicide within days of each other. A third student was shot dead at the weekend, apparently in Delft.

Govt should urgently plan for massive cyclone storm damage in SA - Wits researcher

The South African government should begin to urgently plan to deal with the impact of Category 5 storms resulting from an increase in the severity of cyclone activity in the Indian Ocean.

Ethiopia overtakes Dubai as leading air traffic gateway to Africa

Ethiopia is emerging as an African Aviation hub of note, overtaking Dubai as a gateway to the continent - largely buoyed by reforms being put in by its new Prime Minister and visa reforms.



Duchesses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are reportedly not getting along, but that's 100% okay

Over the past several days, there have been rumours about tension between Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle making the rounds on the internet.

WP Rugby cleared: No discrimination against Treu

WP Rugby on Thursday announced that an independent investigation found no forms of discrimination or unfair labour practices related to claims made by Stormers assistant coach Paul Treu.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.