 

#News24 ICYMI: Parliament dissolved for elections; Survivor SA's location revealed; and Papa Penny to welcome 25th child

2019-02-21 18:38
Survivor South Africa Season 7: Island of Secrets (Photo: Supplied)

Ashwin Willemse's fight against alleged racism at SuperSport is going full steam ahead, the lion that escaped from the Karoo National Park outside Beaufort Wet is still missing, and Zimbabwe may run out of bread in a week.

Have a look at some of our top stories for the day:

Parliament dissolved for the elections

The National Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution to dissolve Parliament to avoid legalities ahead of the election.

'I have never received any money from anyone from Bosasa' - Jiba

Suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba has denied receiving money from facilities management company Bosasa or anyone else.

Helicopter, trackers fail to find escaped Karoo lion

The lion that escaped from the Karoo National Park, outside Beaufort West, has still not been found, despite the use of trackers and a helicopter.

PICS: Angry community burns 7 govt cars in protest over tarred road

Community members in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, have set alight seven municipal vehicles during a protest for a tarred road in their area.

Papa Penny to be a dad for the 25th time and says he'll continue having children until he dies

Reality star Papa Penny is about to be a father for the 25th time. Speaking to The Juice on Thursday, an excited Papa Penny told us his baby boy will be born at the end of March.

Survivor SA's secret island location revealed

Survivor South Africa Season 7: Island of Secrets is indeed set in the South Pacific, but on the island of Samoa. Dashing Survivor South Africa host Nico Panagio made the announcement on Thursday on a video-reel shot on location, which was shared on social media and on the M-Net website

SAHRC widens scope of investigation into alleged racism at SuperSport

Ashwin Willemse's fight against SuperSport is going full steam ahead with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) set to investigate alleged racism and discrimination at the pay channel.

Tito speaks: What you didn't see on TV at Budget

Who shared their sweets? How many EFF MPs attended the budget speech? What were Steenhuisen's interjections? What did Ramaphosa have on his desk? Read here to find out.

Wheat a minute: Zimbabwe faces bread shortage

Zimbabwe is on the brink of running out of bread in the coming weeks as flour stocks diminish, according to media reports.

Woman sues hospital for loss of sex after husband's death

After a botched medical treatment claimed the life of her husband, Cara Finnegan was so heartbroken it took a toll on her health.

Here are the results for the Wednesday, 20 February Lottery draw
