 

#News24 ICYMI: Period for submissions on land expropriation extended; Malema won’t go to Marikana with Ramaphosa; and Gupta lawyers accuse NPA of delaying tactics

2018-05-10 18:24
Julius Malema. (News24 screen grab)

Julius Malema. (News24 screen grab) (Screen grab from News24 livestream)

Jacob Zuma's mystery meeting with South African spook murdered in Serbia, Patricia de Lille rejects offer to keep mayoral position temporarily open and the latest motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor has been withdrawn.

Here are today’s top stories:

1 man confirmed dead after KZN mosque attack

Three people are in a serious condition after a mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal came under attack at 14:39 on Thursday.

EXCLUSIVE: Zuma's mystery meeting with South African spook murdered in Serbia

Former president Jacob Zuma met with murdered South African state security contract agent George Darmanovic at his official office in Pretoria when Zuma was still head of state, raising questions about whether the controversial operative was working for him.

Parliament extends period for written submissions on land expropriation

The ad hoc committee looking into amending section 25 of the Constitution for the purpose of land expropriation without compensation has extended its deadline for written submissions by two weeks.

Malema: 'I won't go to Marikana with Ramaphosa'

EFF leader Julius Malema made it clear that he will not accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa on a visit to Marikana where miners were killed during violent strike action in 2012.

De Lille rejects offer to keep mayoral position temporarily open, wants reinstatement

Patricia de Lille has rejected an offer by the DA to keep the permanent position of Cape Town mayor - and her seat in the council - vacant for the next three months while the parties argue the merits of her removal in court.

Latest motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor withdrawn

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has dodged another motion of no confidence vote against him.

Gupta lawyers accuse NPA of delaying tactics in restraint order case

Lawyers for Gupta-linked companies have described the NPA's request for a postponement in their restraint order case as lazy and a delaying tactic. 

Siam Lee: Court hears of accused's history of abuse against women

Complete with a floral pocket square, a formally dressed Philani Ntuli – who has often been vocal and at times aggressive during questioning – was left flustered as prosecutor Surekha Marimuthoo questioned him about some of his alleged behaviour towards women.

Ex-Bok warns Rassie over Faf, Willie

A former Springbok with first-hand knowledge of the English game has warned national coach Rassie Erasmus to think twice before picking a handful of players playing in the Aviva Premiership.

M-Net’s Survivor SA: Philippines a swashbuckling hit with internet pirates

Survivor South Africa has gone global (again), with the 6th season of the show, Survivor SA: Philippines seen on M-Net (DStv 101), that has once again become an instant must-watch show for viewers around the world who are illegally downloading and sharing the first episode on pirate viewing and torrent sites.

