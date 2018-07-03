News24 ICYMI: Petrol price pain, how much do you know about the NHI? and Oprah talks running for president

Four SANDF members die in KZN crash, Pick n Pay introduced South Africa’s first compostable supermarket bags and watch how robbers strip a couple of their Rolex watches and jewellery to the value of R1.2m.

Where to from here for record petrol prices?

There may be yet another fuel price increase in August, but it is too soon to say for sure.

Land: The people speak – 'We are not against white people, but the land must be given to black people'

The very first speaker to address the Constitutional Review Committee in Welkom has lamented that the issue has been racialised and is polarising society.

Baby's tiny body after Hout Bay fire was 'as small as loaf of bread' – witness

The little body Ben Bini saw after a fire ripped through Mandela Park was as small as a loaf of bread. "I saw what was left of the child. It was too much for me," he told News24, shaking his head.

Verulam man allegedly raped stepdaughter 900 times from 2013 to 2018, court hears



A 43-year-old man allegedly raped his 10-year-old stepdaughter about 900 times from 2013 to 2018, the Verulam Family Court heard on Tuesday.

WATCH: 'Polite' robbers strip couple of R1.2m in Rolex watches and jewellery

A group of "polite" robbers dragged a Boksburg couple from their vehicle at gunpoint and robbed them of two Rolex watches, a 5-carat diamond wedding ring and diamond tennis bracelet – all valued at an estimated at R1.2m.

Four SANDF members die in KZN crash

Four South African National Defence Force members have died in a crash on the N3 northbound in KwaZulu-Natal.

Oprah talks running for president and her royal wedding dressgate in British Vogue

It looks like Oprah definitely won’t be running for president!

Real Madrid deny Neymar bid as Ronaldo rumours swirl

Real Madrid have dismissed as "absolutely untrue" reports of bid for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar.

Neymar. (Getty)

The new Pick n Pay 'plastic' bag can be used as compost in your garden - this is what it looks like

Pick n Pay introduced South Africa’s first compostable supermarket bags at its V&A Waterfront store, Cape Town, on Tuesday. The bags will only be available on Tuesday (in celebration of International Plastic Bag Free Day), but a nationwide roll-out is planned.

For Ma Lina, and the many other domestic workers who raised us, while their own kids were going to bed without them

Kyla Mills spoke to Parent24 after her Facebook post about Ma Lina, the nanny she grew up with, went viral. But Kyla says she feels awkward because you shouldn't be praised for being decent to people, "especially the people who raised you". This is her response to the minimum wage debate and her heartwarming story about Ma Lina.

QUIZ: How much do you know about NHI?

Test your knowledge about the ins and outs of National Health Insurance.