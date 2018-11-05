 

#News24 ICYMI: Petrol price unchanged, other fuels rise; Residents battle to rescue stranded whale; and Baxter's job on the line

2018-11-05 18:24
Stuart Baxter (Gallo)

Stuart Baxter (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The tension between HHP’s family and his wife Lerato Sengadi escalates, Malusi Gigaba to consult the ANC and his lawyers on leaked Eskom report and the NPA says it has a 'solid case' as Vlakfontein accused appear in court.

Here are today's top stories:

Petrol price unchanged, but increases in other fuels

Government is keeping the petrol price unchanged. However there will be price increases for other fuels.

I will consult ANC and my lawyers on leaked Eskom report - Gigaba

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises is now part of a "campaign" aimed at destroying Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

SA businessman arrested in Germany not subject to Interpol notice, legal team confirms

The legal team of SA businessman Zunaid Moti on Monday said they were "grateful to Interpol", after receiving confirmation that he is not subject to any Red Notice or Diffusion Notice.

SEE: Yzerfontein residents battle to rescue massive stranded whale

Some poured water over the whale's skin, but there were concerns that the marine mammal had stopped moving. It also appeared as if the mammal's weight was crushing its organs.

Baxter to be sacked if Bafana fail to qualify for AFCON 2019

Stuart Baxter will be sacked as Bafana Bafana head coach should the men's national team fail to qualify for the upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Vlakfontein murders: NPA says it has a 'solid case' as pair appear in court

Fifita Khupe, 61, and 27-year-old Vusi Mabaso (who used the alias Sibusiso Khoza) appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Monday on seven counts of premeditated murder, with Khoza also facing three counts of rape.

DA's court bid to set aside Gigaba, Dlamini appointments to be heard in March

The DA will be asking the courts to review President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini – both who have been found to have lied under oath - to his Cabinet.

Drama between HHP’s family and his wife Lerato Sengadi escalates

According to reports by family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncane, HHP’s “teenage son” has been kicked out of the late rapper’s home in Randpark Ridge by Sengadi. 

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.


Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: This Garden Route 'firenado' is actually a fire whirl

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Boeremag 'master bomb maker' says Leeuwkop prison rehabilitated him
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 3 2018-11-03 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 