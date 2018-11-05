News24 ICYMI: Petrol price unchanged, other fuels rise; Residents battle to rescue stranded whale; and Baxter's job on the line

The tension between HHP’s family and his wife Lerato Sengadi escalates, Malusi Gigaba to consult the ANC and his lawyers on leaked Eskom report and the NPA says it has a 'solid case' as Vlakfontein accused appear in court.

Petrol price unchanged, but increases in other fuels

Government is keeping the petrol price unchanged. However there will be price increases for other fuels.



I will consult ANC and my lawyers on leaked Eskom report - Gigaba

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises is now part of a "campaign" aimed at destroying Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

SA businessman arrested in Germany not subject to Interpol notice, legal team confirms

The legal team of SA businessman Zunaid Moti on Monday said they were "grateful to Interpol", after receiving confirmation that he is not subject to any Red Notice or Diffusion Notice.

SEE: Yzerfontein residents battle to rescue massive stranded whale

Some poured water over the whale's skin, but there were concerns that the marine mammal had stopped moving. It also appeared as if the mammal's weight was crushing its organs.

Baxter to be sacked if Bafana fail to qualify for AFCON 2019

Stuart Baxter will be sacked as Bafana Bafana head coach should the men's national team fail to qualify for the upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Vlakfontein murders: NPA says it has a 'solid case' as pair appear in court

Fifita Khupe, 61, and 27-year-old Vusi Mabaso (who used the alias Sibusiso Khoza) appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Monday on seven counts of premeditated murder, with Khoza also facing three counts of rape.

DA's court bid to set aside Gigaba, Dlamini appointments to be heard in March

The DA will be asking the courts to review President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of Malusi Gigaba and Bathabile Dlamini – both who have been found to have lied under oath - to his Cabinet.

Drama between HHP’s family and his wife Lerato Sengadi escalates

According to reports by family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncane, HHP’s “teenage son” has been kicked out of the late rapper’s home in Randpark Ridge by Sengadi.

