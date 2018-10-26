News24 ICYMI: Plane carrying Harry and Meghan aborts landing; Ramaphosa well ahead of $100bn target; and Springbok hooker confirms Stormers move

US authorities detain one person in mail-bomb investigation, New train manufacturing plant hailed, but Prasa's woes could delay rollout, Duduzane Zuma case postponed, Jacob Zuma and BLF show support.

Malema's cousin received almost R6m in VBS scandal - report

The payments were reportedly made from Sgameka Projects – a company owned by Brian Shivambu, the brother of EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu – to Mahuna Investments, which is owned by Malema's cousin, Matsobane Phaleng.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma case postponed, Jacob Zuma, BLF show support

Duduzane Zuma appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday. Zuma's father, former president Jacob Zuma, was also in attendance as a show of support.

Ramaphosa well ahead of $100bn target, lauds success of investment drive

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he’s been "overwhelmed" by the level of interest in an investment summit he opened on Friday and that his plans to lure $100bn over the next five years are well ahead of target.

US authorities detain 1 person in mail-bomb investigation

Federal authorities have detained a person in connection with the mail-bomb scare that widened to 12 suspicious packages, a Justice Department official said on Friday.

Cyril's top 10 quotes in a bid to woo investors

From education to land reform to cutting out the red tape, President Cyril Ramaphosa took to charming investors at the inaugural South Africa Investment Conference in Johannesburg on Friday.

Springbok hooker confirms Stormers move

Springbok hooker Schalk Brits has confirmed that he will play Super Rugby for the Stormers next year.

'We lost everything' – heartbroken Vrygrond fire victims sleep on soccer field

After losing everything, Vrygrond residents woke up early on Friday morning to start rebuilding their shacks among the rubble where their homes once stood.

New train manufacturing plant hailed, but Prasa's woes could delay rollout - reports

While the opening of a multibillion-rand train manufacturing plant in near Nigel on Johannesburg's East Rand on Thursday was hailed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a boon to the economy, concerns have been raised about how long it will be before the trains are operational.

Plane carrying Harry and Meghan aborts landing, flies around

A plane carrying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to abort its landing at Sydney airport on Friday evening and flew around because there was another aircraft on the runway.

