News24 ICYMI: PowerBall winner finally claims prize, Church backtracks on 'resurrected corpse'; and Olivier gives up Proteas career

The PowerBall winner may not get taxed but friends and family could be, a new cellphone network is launching in SA, and Pakistan residents fear a full-scale war against India.

Here are a look at some of our top stories for the day:

PIC given 15 business days to recoup AYO billions

The PIC says it has appointed Gwina Attorneys to assist it in recovering the R4.3bn capital it invested in AYO Technology Solutions.

Pastor Lukau's church backtracks, says 'resurrected corpse' was already alive



The church where a man was supposedly "resurrected" by a pastor is now backtracking on the "miracle", Sowetan reports.