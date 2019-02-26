News24 ICYMI: PowerBall winner finally claims prize, Church backtracks on 'resurrected corpse'; and Olivier gives up Proteas career

The PowerBall winner may not get taxed but friends and family could be, a new cellphone network is launching in SA, and Pakistan residents fear a full-scale war against India.
Here are a look at some of our top stories for the day: PIC given 15 business days to recoup AYO billions
The PIC says it has appointed Gwina Attorneys to assist it in recovering the R4.3bn capital it invested in AYO Technology Solutions.
Pastor Lukau's church backtracks, says 'resurrected corpse' was already alive The church where a man was supposedly "resurrected" by a pastor is now backtracking on the "miracle", Sowetan reports. State capture inquiry: Eskom forced to conclude multibillion-rand Tegeta coal supply deal in just 48 hours
There was considerable pressure on Eskom to conclude a coal deal with Gupta-linked Tegeta in less than 48 hours in 2015, the state capture commission of inquiry has heard.
R232m PowerBall winner 'overwhelmed and in shock', Tax man may come knocking
The multimillion-rand PowerBall winner from Cape Town, who won R232 131 750.69 last Tuesday, has finally been found. The winner will have to carefully weigh up how much – if any – money to give to friends and family because
the tax man will likely want a cut. PICS: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas relive the night they first met at Vanity Fair party
The loved-up couple attended the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party, held after the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night, looking more in love than ever.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Greatstock/Splash)
Zulu King to launch a new cellphone network - along with a controversial businessman
Bayede (which translates to "hail" in isiZulu) Mobile will provide an affordable cellular services service to South Africans and make use of existing mobile infrastructure, the company said.
Shock as Olivier gives up Proteas career for English move
Yorkshire County Cricket Club has announced the signing of Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier, who will join the club ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Botswana proposes hunting and trade as elephant population declines
A report shows repeated evidence of significant increases in elephant poaching in four hotspots in Northern Botswana, which started a media storm last year.
ANC wars: The bough is breaking, when will the cradle fall?
Recent events reveal internal strife in the ANC to be more widespread, and dirty, than believed, with allegations about sex crimes now cropping up with what seems like regular intervals.
Pakistan claims Indian jets dropped 4 bombs, residents fear full-scale war
Pakistan has warned India after it carried out pre-dawn airstrikes on Pakistani territory, saying that it's now Islamabad's turn to "surprise" its rival.
*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here .