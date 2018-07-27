 

#News24 ICYMI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engaged; Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa; and Another three months before Zuma returns to court

2018-07-27 18:28
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Met Gala. (Photo: Getty Images)

Zuma tells supporters to vote for Ramaphosa, Aussie batsman denies involvement in SA ball-tampering saga, and SA travel planning events to soothe your itchy feet.

Here are today’s top stories:

Another three months before Zuma returns to court

Former president Jacob Zuma will have to wait just over three months before he's back in the dock in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Vote for Ramaphosa, Zuma tells supporters

Former president Jacob Zuma has asked his supporters to convert their support for him into votes so that the ANC can win next year's election with a two-thirds majority.

Ramaphosa tells Putin the time's not right for nuclear

South Africa’s nuclear energy expansion programme formed part of wide-ranging talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday afternoon, but no conclusion was reached on the matter, a spokesperson said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engaged – Reports

After dating for only two months, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are set to get married.

Aussie batsman denies involvement in SA ball-tampering saga

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb has denied playing any part in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa which led to the suspensions of captain Steve Smith and opening batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

There were 'neither weapons nor ammunition' on plane to Cuba - SARS

The South African Revenue Service (SARS), under which customs officials fall, has also moved to reject claims made last weekend by a Sunday newspaper that the military was trying to smuggle weapons to Cuba on a chartered flight.

Naspers CEO considers listing some businesses to reduce size

Naspers is considering the listing of certain parts of its sprawling global media and technology business outside South Africa as the continent’s largest company by market value seeks to reduce its size.

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly accused his predecessor Robert Mugabe of "stalling investment" that could have "jump-started" the country's economy "over the past decades".

SA travel planning events to soothe your itchy feet

We've listed some of SA's hottest travel planning events for you that are coming up and are sure to help you plan your next escape.

Land: The people speak – Parliament making South Africans look like fools, Sedibeng hearing told

2018-07-27 18:00

