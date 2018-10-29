News24 ICYMI: Probes into leaked Gigaba sex-tape; Anderson surpasses Ferreira's '95 feat; and Demi Lovato is 90 days sober

What To Read Next

A group of armed robbers have targeted a Hillsong Church in Cape Town, this SA city is a global pollution hotspot and debris has been spotted and collected following the Indonesian Lion Air crash.

De Lille saga: Maimane admits 5 DA councillors were not implicated in forensic report

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has admitted in a newsletter that his statement – that five former DA members who resigned as Cape Town councillors last week were implicated in incriminating forensic reports – was incorrect.

Inspector-General of Intelligence probes Gigaba video hack

The Inspector-General of Intelligence is investigating a complaint by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba that his cellphone was hacked "based on an incident in 2017".

PICS: Armed robbers hit Hillsong church in Cape Town

Armed robbers targeted the Hillsong Church in Century City, Cape Town, and have yet to be arrested.

Revealed: Here's where the worst air pollution is in SA

Satellite data from the Tropomi instrument has revealed Mpumalanga as a global pollution hotspot.

Anderson emulates Ferreira's 1995 feat

Kevin Anderson has become the first South African player in 23 years to reach the year-end ATP Finals.

WATCH: Scary dashcam footage shows how two trucks collide head-on in Mpumalanga

Two trucks collided head-on and a third was pushed off the road from Bethel to Kriel in Mpumalanga on Friday.





Demi Lovato is now 90 days sober, her mom reveals

Singer Demi Lovato has been sober for three months, according to her proud mom, Dianna De La Garza.

WATCH: Indonesia's Lion Air crash debris spotted in sea

Photos of smartphones, books, bags and parts of the aircraft that had been collected by search and rescue vessels were posted online by Indonesia's disaster agency.

Kompromat: Why Malusi Gigaba should resign

It is enormously problematic to have a finance minister opening himself up to being blackmailed. Gigaba is not an asset to this government. He is a liability, writes Pieter du Toit.

Experts warn of 'coming turbulence' as Africa fails to create jobs for booming youth

A new report says African nations are failing to create enough jobs for a booming young population even as some countries have seen strong economic growth.

