 

#News24 ICYMI: Zille, Mbalula under fire by Public Protector; Jack Parow responds to homophobic tweet; and Meghan’s mom won't spend Christmas with the royals

2018-12-19 17:56
Meghan Markle and her mom Doria Ragland. Photo. (Getty images/Gallo images)

Former Sharks scrumhalf Rory Kockott faces the possibility of a four-year ban; Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow has released a statement following outrage over an offensive meme posted on his Twitter account; and Kwaito star Vusi "Mavusana" Ngwenya has died at the age of 46.  

Have a look at some of the top stories for the day:

Emotions run high at funeral of woman killed by her mother

Emotions ran high during the funeral of a woman who was killed by her mother in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

Timol family allowed to intervene in Rodrigues stay of prosecution bid

The application of Ahmed Timol's family to intervene in former apartheid cop Joao "Jan" Rodrigues' bid for a permanent stay of prosecution has been granted in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. 

Public Protector finds Zille 'violated Constitution' over involvement in son's teaching project

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille violated the executive members ethics code by exposing herself to the risk of a conflict of interest by offering assistance to a workshop programme involving her son in 2014.

Mbalula 'violated Constitution' by taking Dubai trip, but escapes sanction

The Public Protector has found that a trip taken by Fikile Mbalula to Dubai in 2017, when he was the minister of sports and recreation, was paid for by a company that does business with sport governing body Sascoc, creating a conflict of interest.

Former Shark Kockott faces career-threatening ban

Former Sharks scrumhalf Rory Kockott faces the possibility of a four-year ban that would effectively bring the curtain down on his career.

EFF to oppose Sanef's 'attempt to silence us' in Equality Court

The EFF has vowed to oppose the South African National Editors' Forum's Equality Court challenge.

Jack Parow releases statement after homophobic tweet furore

Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow has released a statement following outrage over an offensive meme posted on his Twitter account.

'Caption this': Pogba deletes cryptic post after Mourinho axed

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba quickly deleted a controversial social media post of him smiling after manager Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club on Tuesday.

'I was trying to protect state capture inquiry' – Zuma on challenging Madonsela's report

Former president Jacob Zuma claims in court papers that his challenging of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report into state capture was merely to safeguard the inquiry itself, Business Day reported. 

Kwaito star Mavusana dies on his birthday in hotel room

Kwaito star Vusi "Mavusana" Ngwenya has died at the age of 46.  

Duchess Meghan’s mom Doria won’t be spending Christmas with the royals

Despite murmurings about Doria Ragland spending Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk with the royals, People magazine has confirmed Meghan’s mother will be enjoying her festivities in the United States.

icymi
Lagarde shares ideas on land expropriation with Ramaphosa

2018-12-19 17:34

