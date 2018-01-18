 

#News24 ICYMI: Public Protector says state capture probe hindered by poor funding; ‘Boere’ voice note goes viral; and London zoo honours Meghan Markle

2018-01-18 18:18
Meghan Markle. (Photo: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cape Town – Tighter water restrictions are set for Capetonians, see how smart South African scam artists are, and Zimbabwe’s central bank chief criticises the country’s top hotels and safaris.

View some of today's top stories:

We don’t have money to properly investigate all state capture allegations - Public Protector

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the failure to properly resource her office would have a knock-on effect on investigations into state capture.

We'll win over sceptics in Davos - Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says Team SA will woo sceptical investors with the message that renewal is taking place when he leads the country's delegation to the upcoming World Economic Forum.

Zim hotels 'have old beds with linen that often smells of cigarette smoke', claims central bank chief

Zimbabwe's central bank governor John Mangudya has reportedly criticised the country's top hotels and safaris, saying they were "filthy”.

WATCH: New water target is 50 litres per person, per day

As tighter water restrictions are placed on Capetonians, Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says the CBD would be excluded from the 'Day Zero' water shutdown to ensure the economy keeps going.

Accused in Siam Lee murder appears 'highly intelligent' - expert

A KwaZulu-Natal private investigator who, together with police, arrested a man accused of killing and burning the body of a 20-year-old woman, has described him as 'highly intelligent'.

SA scams that will make you do a double take

We all think we are too smart to be duped by a scam artist, but sometimes the scammers are smarter.

Afrikaans, racism and education – it's time to talk

The majority of South Africans want the same thing – a good education and a better life for their children. Let's not get distracted by hooligans and trolls, writes Adriaan Basson.

'I call on all boere to come in their masses to Hoërskool Overvaal' - voice note goes viral amid protests

As protesters gathered outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging, a voice note has called on all "boere" to come in their numbers to protect children at the school. 

London Zoo names okapi 'Meghan' to celebrate royal wedding

London Zoo has honoured Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle by naming its newborn okapi after her.

SEE: Flashback to Lungi Ngidi's Hilton College days

Lungi Ngidi became the name on every South African cricket fans lips following his whirlwind debut against India in Centurion.

busisiwe mkhwebane  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  meghan markle  |  lungi ngidi  |  water crisis  |  murder  |  state capture  |  education  |  crime

