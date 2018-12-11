News24 ICYMI: Pule Mabe on leave over sexual harassment claims; Nafiz Modack can return to Cape Town clubs; and Meet the cocoa farmers who have never tasted chocolate

Cocoa beans spread out to dry in the afternoon sun in the village of Mpaem, Ghana (Supplied).

Police ordered to pay R100K to Prophet Mboro for unlawful arrest, 3 Boks named in NZ rugby magazine's World XV, and Johnny Clegg on that moving viral video, his upcoming autobiography, and his health.



Here are today’s top stories:



Looted VBS cash paid for top ANC man’s R9.5m home - court papers

New evidence before the high court shows that ANC Limpopo treasurer general Danny Msiza allegedly personally benefited from the wide-scale looting of VBS Mutual Bank, despite his denials.

Pule Mabe takes leave, pending outcome of sexual harassment inquiry

The African National Congress's national spokesperson Pule Mabe has requested the party's secretary general Ace Magashule accept his request for leave pending the outcome of the sexual harassment complaint laid against him by his former personal assistant.



WATCH: 'I have been doing wonderfully for SABC' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Axed SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has said that he has done "wonderful" work at the broadcaster and that he is not to blame for its woes.

Nightclub security boss Modack to be allowed back into Cape Town clubs, restaurants

Cape Town security boss Nafiz Modack has succeeded in having his bail conditions amended to allow him to visit most restaurants and nightclubs in Cape Town.

Police ordered to pay R100K to Prophet Mboro for unlawful arrest

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered the Ministry of Police to pay self-proclaimed Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng R100 000 in damages for unlawfully arresting and detaining him in 2011.

Meet the cocoa farmers who have never tasted chocolate

In Ghana - the world’s second-largest cocoa bean producer - farmers who’ve spent their entire lives on cocoa farms have never tasted chocolate.

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Clegg on that moving viral video, his upcoming autobiography, and his health

Channel24 spoke to the man who brought us Great Heart about this momentous night, his battle with cancer, writing his autobiography, and the one thing he wants his fans around the world to know.

3 Boks named in NZ rugby magazine's World XV

There are seven All Blacks in the team, as well as two players each from England and Ireland and one from Scotland.

