 

#News24 ICYMI: Rain, snow hit Western Cape, Siya Kolisi up for top award; and see Priyanka Chopra going 'gaga' over Nick Jonas

2018-07-02 18:19
A blanket of snow seen in Hemel-en-Aarde Valley. (Supplied: Kenny Africa)

A blanket of snow seen in Hemel-en-Aarde Valley. (Supplied: Kenny Africa)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 'dead' woman is found alive in a Carletonville mortuary fridge, Tom Moyane readies for a court battle to stop the SARS Inquiry and find out why Nomgcobo Jiba visited the NPA's offices.

Here is a list of some of the news making headlines:

Thousands affected by heavy rains in Western Cape, while some roads snowed over

About 4 000 homes have been affected by flooding in Cape Town and at least two mountain passes near Ceres have snowed over and are unsafe for travel, officials say.

Land: The people speak – Black and white welcome at hearings, says Constitutional Review Committee

All South Africans – black and white – are welcome at the Constitutional Review Committee's public hearings on the amendment of the Constitution's property clause, says co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande.

REVEALED: Why Nomgcobo Jiba visited the NPA's offices

State Attorney Gosiame Peter Seleka has dismissed allegations that National Prosecuting Authority bigwig Nomgcobo Jiba acted in contempt of a 2017 court order when she visited the Pretoria offices of her employers while on special leave.

WATCH: Snow transforms Cape mountains into winter wonderland

A cold front has brought freezing temperatures to parts of the Western Cape, carpeting high-lying areas with a thick blanket of snow in the early hours of Monday morning.

'Dead' woman found alive in Carletonville mortuary fridge

A woman, who paramedics had declared dead after a horrific car crash, was later found alive in a mortuary fridge, emergency services said on Monday.

‘Take your baby home, she’s dead’ – the words haunting a young mother

In an emotional interview, Tshireletso Mothibedi tells DRUM of her desperate race against time to get someone – anyone – to help her precious baby girl before she died waiting for medical attention at a clinic.

Verulam man who allegedly raped 10-year-old girl to call witness who he says can 'prove' his innocence

The man accused of repeatedly raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter in Verulam, north of Durban, claims he has a witness who can prove his innocence.

PICS: Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas’ biggest fan during stage performance

From India to Brazil, the support Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are giving each other is too cute to ignore.

Historic Kolisi moment nominated for top award

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's historical accomplishment last month has been nominated as one of four Laureus Sporting Moments of the Month for June.

Moyane ready for court battle to stop SARS Inquiry, says lawyer

Tom Moyane’s lawyer has confirmed that the suspended commissioner will ask the courts to stop the SARS Inquiry if the president rejects their request.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Student who received R14m NSFAS payout in error appears in court, case postponed

2018-07-02 17:51

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Baby dies, scores homeless after Imizamo Yethu fire
 

We think every company should have pawternity leave!

A major pet company has introduced what it calls Pawternity leave – three-day parental leave for employees getting a new puppy or kitten.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 