News24 ICYMI: Rain, snow hit Western Cape, Siya Kolisi up for top award; and see Priyanka Chopra going 'gaga' over Nick Jonas

A 'dead' woman is found alive in a Carletonville mortuary fridge, Tom Moyane readies for a court battle to stop the SARS Inquiry and find out why Nomgcobo Jiba visited the NPA's offices.

Here is a list of some of the news making headlines:



Thousands affected by heavy rains in Western Cape, while some roads snowed over



About 4 000 homes have been affected by flooding in Cape Town and at least two mountain passes near Ceres have snowed over and are unsafe for travel, officials say.



Land: The people speak – Black and white welcome at hearings, says Constitutional Review Committee



All South Africans – black and white – are welcome at the Constitutional Review Committee's public hearings on the amendment of the Constitution's property clause, says co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande.



REVEALED: Why Nomgcobo Jiba visited the NPA's offices



State Attorney Gosiame Peter Seleka has dismissed allegations that National Prosecuting Authority bigwig Nomgcobo Jiba acted in contempt of a 2017 court order when she visited the Pretoria offices of her employers while on special leave.

WATCH: Snow transforms Cape mountains into winter wonderland



A cold front has brought freezing temperatures to parts of the Western Cape, carpeting high-lying areas with a thick blanket of snow in the early hours of Monday morning.

'Dead' woman found alive in Carletonville mortuary fridge



A woman, who paramedics had declared dead after a horrific car crash, was later found alive in a mortuary fridge, emergency services said on Monday.



‘Take your baby home, she’s dead’ – the words haunting a young mother



In an emotional interview, Tshireletso Mothibedi tells DRUM of her desperate race against time to get someone – anyone – to help her precious baby girl before she died waiting for medical attention at a clinic.



Verulam man who allegedly raped 10-year-old girl to call witness who he says can 'prove' his innocence



The man accused of repeatedly raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter in Verulam, north of Durban, claims he has a witness who can prove his innocence.

PICS: Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas’ biggest fan during stage performance



From India to Brazil, the support Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are giving each other is too cute to ignore.

Historic Kolisi moment nominated for top award



Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's historical accomplishment last month has been nominated as one of four Laureus Sporting Moments of the Month for June.



Moyane ready for court battle to stop SARS Inquiry, says lawyer



Tom Moyane’s lawyer has confirmed that the suspended commissioner will ask the courts to stop the SARS Inquiry if the president rejects their request.