#News24 ICYMI: Ramaphosa and Zuma discuss transition; Gupta jet lands in Russia; and Peter de Villiers named as new Zim coach

Zuma and Ramphosa with ministers and deputies at Wednesday’s cabinet committees meeting. (GCIS)

Cape Town - The woman assaulted at a “hands off Zuma” march hopes for a lengthy jail term for her attacker; Russia is disappointed by fake news reports on Vladimir Putin’s visit with President Jacob Zuma and Peter de Villiers named as new Zim coach.



Here are today’s top stories:



Ramaphosa, Zuma meet to discuss transition

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday allayed fears surrounding speculation about President Jacob Zuma's future as the head of state.

Gupta jet lands in Russia

The Guptas may have had to fly commercial airlines for a month when their jet was apparently grounded over the festive season, but it wasn't long before their private wings were flying high again.

Senior KZN Ramaphosa supporter charged with corruption

One of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's biggest supporters in KwaZulu-Natal, and convenor for the party's Provincial Task Team (PTT), has been charged with corruption and money laundering.

French bank said to auction off R2.2bn in Steinhoff debt

Natixis SA is auctioning Steinhoff International Holdings debt, days after Commerzbank AG joined lenders cutting exposure to the troubled retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.





