 

#News24 ICYMI: Ramaphosa and Zuma discuss transition; Gupta jet lands in Russia; and Peter de Villiers named as new Zim coach

2018-02-07 18:05
Zuma and Ramphosa with ministers and deputies at Wednesday’s cabinet committees meeting. (GCIS)

Cape Town - The woman assaulted at a “hands off Zuma” march hopes for a lengthy jail term for her attacker; Russia is disappointed by fake news reports on Vladimir Putin’s visit with President Jacob Zuma and Peter de Villiers named as new Zim coach.

Here are today’s top stories:

Ramaphosa, Zuma meet to discuss transition

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday allayed fears surrounding speculation about President Jacob Zuma's future as the head of state.

Gupta jet lands in Russia

The Guptas may have had to fly commercial airlines for a month when their jet was apparently grounded over the festive season, but it wasn't long before their private wings were flying high again.

Senior KZN Ramaphosa supporter charged with corruption

One of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's biggest supporters in KwaZulu-Natal, and convenor for the party's Provincial Task Team (PTT), has been charged with corruption and money laundering.

French bank said to auction off R2.2bn in Steinhoff debt

Natixis SA is auctioning Steinhoff International Holdings debt, days after Commerzbank AG joined lenders cutting exposure to the troubled retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.


Russia 'disappointed' by fake news reports on Putin visit

The Russian embassy has gone onto social media to express its "disappointment" with Tuesday night's reportage by news broadcaster eNCA that President Jacob Zuma was meeting its leader Vladimir Putin.

Zexit - Here's how the next few days could unfold

After the State of the Nation Address (SONA) was postponed on Tuesday and the special meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) was cancelled, speculation is rife that President Jacob Zuma might soon resign.

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has been unveiled as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe national team.

Woman assaulted at march hopes for lengthy jail term

Oliva Makete, who is still in pain after being assaulted while in the vicinity of the "Hands Off Zuma" march outside the ANC headquarters this week, says she hopes her attacker will spend many years in jail.

WATCH: Kendrick Lamar includes African references in new Black Panther music video

Kendrick Lamar produced the soundtrack for the upcoming superhero flick Black Panther and it includes several South African artists.

Rohde suffers from major depressive disorder, court hears

Murder accused Jason Rohde has a temporary depressive condition, psychiatrist Dr Kevin Stoloff testified in the Western Cape High Court.

