News24 ICYMI: Ramaphosa explains Bosasa donation; Wits students go on hunger strike; and Boity gets ready to drop second single

Suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi allegedly interfered with investigations against then-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli; the ANC has welcomed a decision by the Department of Correctional Services to review its contract with Bosasa; and Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg and Brie Larson will be presenters at the 91st Academy Awards.

Have a look at some of our top stories of the day:

Lloyd Harris cracks ATP Tour’s top 100

Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has broken into the ATP Tour's top 100 for the first time.

Mourinho avoids jail, but hit by fine for tax fraud

Ex-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has avoided jail for tax fraud as part of a deal with Spanish prosecutors revealed on Tuesday, but will pay a fine of close to €2 million.

Ramaphosa to Public Protector: I did not deliberately mislead Parliament about R500 000 Bosasa donation

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a statement to the Public Protector, says he "did not deliberately mislead Parliament" regarding the R500 000 Bosasa contribution to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

Sonny Bill hints at calling time on NZ days

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has hinted that this could be his last year playing for the Blues and New Zealand.

'Hero' schoolboy rushes to save fellow pupil from robbery

"He is a God sent angel. He was in the right place at the right time." These are the words of a relieved and grateful Eunice Gazi, whose 15-year-old daughter Christine was saved from harm by fellow pupil Dylan Harris, while they were on their way to school last week.

Boity gets ready to drop second single

After a great reaction from fans to her first track Wuz Dat, Boity is now gearing up to release her second single.

Here's who will be presenting at the Oscars this year

Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg and Brie Larson will be presenters at the 91st Academy Awards.

ANC calls on law enforcement agencies to 'act' over Bosasa revelations

The ANC has welcomed a decision by the Department of Correctional Services to review its contract with Bosasa, while calling on law enforcement agencies to take immediate action over revelations of wrongdoing stemming from numerous commissions of inquiry currently underway.

Wits students go on hunger strike amid protests over registration, accommodation

About 40 security guards are monitoring a number of students taking part in a hunger strike at the University of Witwatersrand.

De Lille's new party Good wants to 'turn government on its head'

Good is proposing to turn government on its head and also wants reach out to the "vast majority of people who are not racist", the party's leader, Patricia de Lille, pledged.

Mrwebi 'interfered' to halt Mdluli probe, Mokgoro inquiry hears

Suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi allegedly interfered with investigations against then-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli in order to stop the case.

