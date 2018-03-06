#News24 ICYMI: Ramaphosa flies with controversial Moti's private jet; Markram breaks into Test top 20 and what it took to find listeriosis source

LISTERIOSIS TIME BOMB: What it took to find the source

No holidays, "hectic exhaustion", and 05:30 starts - this was life for the team working at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) as they struggled to find the source of the deadly listeriosis outbreak.

Land expropriation without compensation 'just a slogan' for now - Jonas

The expropriation of land without compensation is just a slogan, according to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Ramaphosa uses controversial businessman Zunaid Moti's private jet for official trip

When President Cyril Ramaphosa landed in Botswana this last weekend for his first official visit, he flew there in a private jet owned by the Moti Company because the presidential jet is once again in for repairs.

5 players who could captain Rassie's Boks

The Rassie Erasmus era is now well and truly underway as the Springboks look to return to their former glory days in time for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Casac files urgent ConCourt application to interdict Abrahams' Zuma announcement

Casac has filed an application to interdict NPA boss Shaun Abrahams from announcing whether former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted, pending a Constitutional Court ruling on an appeal in the case.

Khloé Kardashian reveals her hopes and dreams for her baby girl in adorable Q&A

Khloé Kardashian’s due date is fast approaching! So it comes as no surprise that the 33-year-old reality star, who announced she was expecting a little girl on Sunday night, took time to reflect on her hopes for her unborn daughter, reports E! News.

Markram breaks into Test top 20

Aiden Markram's heroics in the first Test against Australia in Durban have seen him break into the top 20 of the ICC Test rankings for the first time in his career.

WATCH: Suspect shot dead during a cash-in-transit heist in Randburg

A man was shot and killed by security guards during a cash-in-transit heist attempt near Multichoice's Randburg offices on Tuesday morning.

Gordhan, others in the clear as failed R1bn IT project resumes - Treasury

National Treasury has appointed a service provider for its R1bn Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) and investigations into the initiative's false start are at an advanced stage, it told Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

Aussies called De Kock a ‘bush pig’ - reports

Reports indicate that Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was called a "bush pig" by the Australians.

