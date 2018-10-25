News24 ICYMI: Ramaphosa suspends NPA's Jiba, Mrwebi pending inquiry; Shaun August on leaving the DA; and How Transnet treasurer worked as inside man for private firm

HHP will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mahikeng, Landmark ConCourt judgment says mining rights do not trump lawful land occupier rights, and Analysts weigh in on what the mini budget means for taxpayers.



Ramaphosa suspends NPA's Jiba, Mrwebi pending inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended the NPA's Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi pending the outcome of an inquiry into their fitness for office.

'We're just gatvol' – Shaun August upon leaving the DA

"We're just gatvol," Shaun August said as he explained the reasons behind his and four others' – Suzette Little, Siya Mamkeli, Greg Bernardo and Thulani Stemele – resignations as DA councillors in the City of Cape Town.

HHP will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mahikeng

Speaking to The Juice on Thursday family spokesperson Edgar Makgeledise confirmed that HHP will be buried in his hometown of Mahikeng.

Booze and bogus invoices: How Transnet treasurer worked as inside man for private firm

For at least six years, Phetolo Ramosebudi was the "inside man" for controversial financial services firm Regiments Capital.

Zacks reaffirms commitment to WP Rugby

Following recent reports linking Zacks to the position of CEO at the Blue Bulls Company, the Western Province Rugby Group CEO has moved to commit himself to his current role.

Zim soldiers 'run amok, fire gunshots, teargas at farmers' - reports

A Zimbabwean court is reportedly set to hear how soldiers recently fired gunshots and teargas at farmers who resisted eviction to make way for the establishment of an army base near Domboshawa, one of the country's prime farming areas.

Landmark ConCourt judgment says mining rights do not trump lawful land occupier rights

The public benches at the Constitutional Court erupted with song and applause as the court struck down an eviction order awarded to a mining company that had resulted in the removal of a community from the farm they had owned for almost a century.

Urgent motion to suspend Tshwane city manager who seeks to block report into tender irregularities

The motion, brought by ANC councillor Kgosi Maepa and seconded by ANC councillor Mapiti Matsena, seeks Mosola's suspension on the same day that the Labour Court is expected to hear an urgent application, filed by Mosola, to prevent the release of a draft report on engineering company GladAfrica.

Analysts weigh in on what the mini budget means for taxpayers

It is possible that further tax increases may progressively lead to decreased revenue being collected, with the state's revenue hole increasing over coming years, said Tertius Troost, tax manager at Mazars, in reaction to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's maiden mini budget.

