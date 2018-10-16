 

#News24 ICYMI: Ramaphosa too sick to travel; Google a major enabler of 'fake news'; and Ugly Betty's SA version in the pipeline

2018-10-16 18:34
America Ferrera in Ugly Betty. (Photo supplied)

America Ferrera in Ugly Betty. (Photo supplied)

Seventeen-year-old Luke Davids brings home 100m gold medal at the Summer Youth Olympics, a woman falls to hear death while taking a selfie, and this is South Africa's word of the year.

Here are some of our top stories for the day:

Ramaphosa too sick to travel

Cyril Ramaphosa has an upper respiratory tract infection but is recovering well, the Presidency says.

No compensation for guessing what SA's 'word' of the year is

Every year, the Pan South African Language Board chooses a 'word of the year'. Last year it was 'state capture'. This year, the winner is...

A large glass tower is planned for Port Elizabeth to honour Madiba - here's what it will look like

The so-called Tower of Light’s 27 storeys represent the 27 years Mandela spent in prison. Visitors will be encouraged to climb 81 meters to the building’s top to reflect on Mandela’s life. 

SA's Davids races to 100m Youth Olympics gold

South African Luke Davids has the world at his feet after winning the 100m gold medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

WATCH: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian 'excited' after Museveni gives them Ugandan names

The office of Uganda's Yoweri Museveni says the president has given United States rapper Kanye West and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian Ugandan names. 

'No backlogs at forensic laboratories' - SAPS

There may be cases of rape and murder that are struck from court rolls because police are unable to provide crucial DNA results on time, but police say that is not due to a backlog at their forensic laboratories. 'No backlogs at forensic laboratories' - SAPS

Google's fake news merry-go-round

Search giant Google has been identified as a major enabler for the proliferation of disinformation, or "fake news", websites.

SA to get its own Ugly Betty remake

The popular ABC comedy drama Ugly Betty is getting a South African remake. Variety reports that local production company Known Associates Entertainment (Keeping Score, Hustle) has acquired the option from RCN who owns the rights of the show.

Exposing the puppet masters behind the Sunday Times scandal

We need to expose the hidden hand that played Stephan Hofstatter and his colleagues at the Sunday Times. This was not just sloppy reporting. This was manufactured journalism meant to disinform, writes Jacques Pauw.

Workers film horrific moment mom falls from 27th floor while taking selfie

A woman was filmed falling off a balcony in a high-rise building while taking a selfie.

WATCH: MyCiTi employees' 'wildcat' strike continued on Tuesday

10 minutes ago

