 

#News24 ICYMI: Remembering Hugh Masekela; Anoj Singh grilled at Eskom inquiry; and SA film scores Oscar nomination

2018-01-23 18:01
Anoj Singh. (Gallo Images)

Cape Town - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he is ready to get going with the state capture inquiry but is waiting for the terms of reference from President Jacob Zuma and Judge Bernard Ngoepe tells Bathabile Dlamini to stop dodging questions about Sassa.

Here are today's top stories:

Remembering Hugh Masekela: 6 must-read stories

Following the news of his death, messages of condolences flooded social media. Masekela's son, Sal, said on Facebook: "It is difficult to comprehend."

How severe is Cape Town's drought? A detailed look at the data

The causes of Cape Town's water crisis are hotly contested. There is a drought, of course.

Zondo vows no fear or favour as Zuma stalls scope of state capture inquiry

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who will chair the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, says he is ready to get going, but still needs to receive the terms of reference from President Jacob Zuma.

Singh grilled on Optimum’s R2.1bn fine

Advocate Vanara grilled former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh over a R2.1bn fine for Optimum Coal Mine which was squashed.

Mahlangu implicates Premier Makhura in Life Esidimeni decision - DA

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has implicated Premier David Makhura in the decision to cancel the Life Esidimeni contract and send mental health patients to unsuitable NGOs, the DA says.

Sassa debacle inquiry: Judge tells Dlamini to stop dodging questions

On several occasions Judge Bernard Ngoepe had to intervene as Black Sash advocate Geoff Budlender attempted to get answers.

'We'll be waiting for you at Davos,' Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

Robert Mugabe's nephew says he plans to travel to Davos, Switzerland to thwart efforts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to lure investors to Zimbabwe.

2018 wish list for SA rugby fans

While preparations for the 2018 rugby season have stepped up a gear, Springbok fans are still patiently waiting on news regarding the position of head coach Allister Coetzee, writes Herman Mostert.

South African animation scores Oscar nomination

South Africa has scored an Oscar nomination at the 90th Academy Awards.

Koko washes hands of Trillian, says Daniels made Trillian payments

Under-fire Eskom executive Matshela Koko hit back at suspended Eskom company secretary and head of legal Suzanne Daniels, saying she had spearheaded controversial payments to global consultancy firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.

Ending on a high note: Goodbye Bra Hugh

2018-01-23 10:28

State capture probe: People of SA deserve proper investigation
