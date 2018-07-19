News24 ICYMI: Repo rate remains unchanged; Deputy police minister refuses to accept DA's 'send the army' memorandum; and Tbo Touch launching new video-on-demand service

Trevor Noah responds to the French ambassador after his Africa won the SWC comment, AfriForum to privately prosecute Thandi Modise over animal cruelty, and the axed ANC employee is linked to at least 3 heists says Bheki Cele.



Here are today’s top stories:

SARB keeps repo rate unchanged, downgrades growth projection

The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee has left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in a unanimous decision.

Cele says no to army deployment for Cape Town's crime-ridden streets

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will not be deployed to deal with gangsterism and high crime rates in Cape Town's low-income communities, Police Minister Bheki Cele maintained.

Axed ANC employee linked to at least 3 heists - Cele

"This is almost his third cash heist, this guy. It is not the first one. Two are in the North West, plus this one (Soweto). Indeed, we have established who he is. He works for the organising department on a temporary basis at Luthuli House," Cele said.

WATCH: Trevor Noah responds to French ambassador after Africa won SWC comment

The French ambassador to the United States of America Gerard Araud responded in a detailed letter to South African comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah's comments saying that Africa won the Soccer World Cup.

Christo Wiese implicated in tax avoidance scheme, amaBhungane reports

The investigative journalism unit reported that Wiese and three other people were being investigated by the SA Revenue Service as part of a larger tax claim case stemming from the restructuring of an oil company called Tullow.

Deputy police minister refuses to accept DA's 'send the army' memorandum

The DA's march in Cape Town on Thursday calling for the government to "send the army" into gang-ridden neighbourhoods ended with Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi rejecting the party's memorandum.

AfriForum to privately prosecute Thandi Modise over animal cruelty

Lobby group AfriForum has announced that it will privately prosecute chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise in connection with animal cruelty at her farm.

Tbo Touch launching new video-on-demand service

Yet another new video-on-demand (VOD) service is set to be launched before the end of 2018 with Thabo Molefe, better known as Tbo Touch, planning to start his THD service within months as a competitor in the tightly-contested space.

WATCH: Thai cave boys pray for good luck after first night home

Members of the "Wild Boars" football team rescued from a cave in northern Thailand prayed for good luck at a Buddhist temple on Thursday morning after spending their first night back home with family.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.