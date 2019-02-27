News24 ICYMI: Rohde gets 20 years for wife's murder; Shakira to come clean on $16.4m tax bill; and will SA run out of money by 2042?

Former Protea's fast bowler may earn just under R3m at English county Yorkshire, Restaurant of the Year's chef Kobus van der Merwe insists that fame will not change him, and train crash in Egypt kills dozens of people after afuel tank expolsion causes a major fire.

Have a look at some of our top stories for the day:

WATCH: Motorist robbed, beaten in Joburg traffic

It might have been a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time when a Johannesburg motorist was robbed in peak time traffic on Tuesday afternoon. Have a look at the video below.

You used your wife's body as a 'show house' to sell your story – Judge to Jason Rohde

While the Western Cape High Court heard about all the "big loves" in Jason Rohde's life, there was one "big love story" that trumped all others when his wife Susan was killed.

Durban mom who allegedly abandoned baby in stormwater drain granted bail

The Durban mother who allegedly abandoned her baby in a stormwater drain has been granted R5 000 bail in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court.

SA will run out of money by 2042 – economist

If the fiscus continues on its current trajectory, the country will run out of money by 2042, members of Parliament have heard.

SA chef from best restaurant in the world began to cook seriously only when he was 30

His eatery in remote South Africa has won renown as the world's first Restaurant of the Year, but chef Kobus van der Merwe insists fame will change nothing.

Shakira to answer tax evasion charges in court

A Spanish court investigating Shakira for possibly evading 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes has called on the pop music star to testify in mid-June.

Olivier to earn up to R2.7m per season in England

Duanne Olivier is set to earn considerably more at English county Yorkshire.

State capture battle scars will remain for some time

Expectations in South Africa need to be managed. While there are positive signs in terms of the elimination of corruption, it is becoming sadly apparent that the difficulties are not going to be solved in a day, writes Howard Feldman.

Egypt train crash, fire at central Cairo station kills 25

A speeding railcar crashed into a barrier at Cairo's main train station, causing its fuel tank to explode and triggering a huge fire that left at least 25 people dead, officials say.

Pakistan says 2 Indian warplanes downed, 2 pilots captured

Pakistan says it shot down 2 Indian warplanes after they crossed Kashmir boundary, capturing 2 pilots.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.