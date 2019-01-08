News24 ICYMI: SA in major cocaine bust, Kolisi in hot water over Madiba comments; and a baby boy is named ANC

South Africa has lost out on the chance of hosting AFCON 2019, SAA secures R3.5bn loan to keep operating until March; and Mcebo Dlamini opines on quality education in the wake of the matric results.

Here are some of our top stories on Tuesday:



Busted: Cocaine worth R700m smuggled on ship from Brazil to SA



The Hawks have broken a supply chain from Brazil to India after uncovering 706 cocaine bricks hidden beneath thousands of containers on a ship.



Kolisi's Madiba comments ruffle a few Twitter feathers



Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's comments on the South African quota system have landed him in hot water with many rugby followers.

A father's heartbreaking struggle to save his Beautiful Boy from the depths of addiction



Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet both knew the addiction drama “Beautiful Boy” hinged on the father-son relationship.

SAA secures R3.5bn loan to keep operating until March



The cash-strapped flag carrier says the loan is needed to keep it operating until the end of the financial year in March.

Former Mozambique finance minister claims arrest at OR Tambo airport was unlawful



Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang is to remain behind bars after briefly appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court.



How matric results reflect the inequalities of public and private education



Quality education should not become something that can only be enjoyed by those who have money, writes Mcebo Dlamini.

Twitter reacts to SA missing out on hosting AFCON 2019



Twitter reacted to South Africa missing out on the chance of hosting AFCON 2019 after CAF chose Egypt to replace Cameroon.

Durban parents name their baby boy in honour of the ANC



As the ANC prepares to commemorate its 107th anniversary on Saturday in Durban, a couple in the city has decided to honour the party by naming their child after it.



'Hello World' - Teen left in a coma makes a recovery



While many families celebrated Christmas Day with their loved ones, the Mun-Gavin family was facing a tragedy after their daughter, Kiara, 13, was placed in an induced coma following a near-fatal incident.

