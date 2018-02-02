#News24 ICYMI: SA Rugby dumps Allister Coetzee; votes of no confidence for Zuma, De Lille and The Wound cut from Cinemas

Cape Town - An interim protection order has been taken out against ANC deputy president David Mabuza, Sibanye Gold's Beatrix mine, where over 900 miners were trapped, has a history of claiming lives, says AMCU and deposed president Rober Mugabe feels 'betrayed, abandoned', says former Zim VP Joice Mujuru.

Here is a list of some of our leading stories:

Coetzee sacked as Springbok coach



Allister Coetzee is parting ways with the Springboks in the wake of a scathing letter that was leaked in which he accused Saru of lacking commitment to transformation.

BUT...



There is also some good news for Coetzee



It wasn’t a week of only bad tidings for Toetie, as Coetzee is nicknamed in rugby circles. His eldest daughter, Melissa Morgan, and her husband Mark welcomed a baby boy.

Inxeba filmmakers files complaint with Human Rights Commission after violent threats



Responding to violent threats against the release of the film Inxeba and its cast, the producers have laid complaints with the South African Human Rights Commission.



The poster for Inxeba or The Wound. (Supplied)



I've been tortured since my arrest - Siam Lee murder accused



The man accused of the murder of 20-year-old Siam Lee claims he has been tortured in the Durban North police station holding cells.



Motion of no confidence in Zuma scheduled for February 22



The Economic Freedom Fighters' request for a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma has been scheduled for February 22, a day after the budget speech.



De Lille no confidence vote set for February 15



The Cape Town city council will convene for a special sitting to debate a motion of no confidence in Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille on February 15.



'Beatrix mine has claimed many lives', claims AMCU



Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Joseph Zwane, Sibanye Gold and the is the labour unions comment on a meeting following the rescue of over 900 miners temporarily trapped underground at the Beatrix mine.



Sibanye Gold mine rescue: Parliamentary committee slams company's 'attitude to safety'



Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources says it is outrageous that 955 miners were trapped underground from Wednesday until Friday morning, just because a storm knocked out power supplies.



Brown gives Eskom green light to buy IPP power



Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown has given Eskom the go-ahead to sign the outstanding power purchase agreements with independent power producers in SA's renewable energy programme.



David Mabuza has interim protection order taken out against him



ANC deputy president and Premier of Mpumalanga David Mabuza has been served with a temporary protection order, which orders him to stop harassing and intimidating a local businessman.



Dangor vs Dlamini: How delays were created in favour of CPS to continue dishing out grants



Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini created delays to allow for the continuation of Cash Paymaster Services as its grant distributor, the department's former director general Zane Dangor has testified.



Deposed president Robert Mugabe feels 'betrayed, abandoned' - former Zim VP



President Robert Mugabe has met with Joice Mujuru, the deputy president he sacked four years ago, and apologised for chasing her out of the ruling party, reports say.