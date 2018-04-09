 

#News24 ICYMI: SA swimmers make waves at the Commonwealth Games; Gerrie Nel, Trevor Manuel, Vusi Pikoli are State witnesses in SARS case; and ConCourt dismisses leave to appeal by Pistorius

2018-04-09 18:33
Tatjana Schoenmaker (Gallo Images)

Tatjana Schoenmaker (Gallo Images)

Inside Winnie's dilapidated Brandfort home; The list of witnesses the State will be drawing on in their case against a trio of ex-SARS officials is throwing up names well known during the trial of former police commissioner Jackie Selebi and Mugabe still has the keys to an official residence.

Here are today’s top stories:

Gerrie Nel, Trevor Manuel, Vusi Pikoli are State witnesses in SARS 'rogue unit' case

The list of witnesses the State will be drawing on in their case against a trio of ex-SARS officials is throwing up names well known during the trial of former police commissioner Jackie Selebi as well as beleaguered SARS executives Tom Moyane and Jonas Makwakwa.

ConCourt dismisses leave to appeal by Oscar Pistorius

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius to appeal his 13-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Guptas to appeal grounding of leased plane

The Guptas have lodged an application for leave to appeal a ruling handed down in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg which ordered them to return a luxury aircraft that they were leasing.

WATCH: Inside Winnie's dilapidated Brandfort home

The house that the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela lived in when she was banished to the Free State town of Brandfort in 1977 was meant to have been converted into a museum.

Le Clos completes butterfly treble, breaks record

Le Clos won in a time of 50.65 - a new Commonwealth Games record - finishing ahead of England's James Guy (51.31) and Australia's Grant Irvine (51.50).

Schoenmaker storms to second gold in the pool

Team South Africa's newest swimming star, Tatjana Schoenmaker, was back to her winning ways in the women's 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Pillars of Sand Part 1: The Gupta temple and the man-on-top loader

A R200m temple, built in honour of the Gupta brothers' late father, Shiv, was erected in their home town of Saharanpur using money laundered through several of the Gupta brothers' Indian and Dubai companies.

'Sulking' Mugabe and wife Grace 'refuse to vacate state house' – reports

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe still has the keys to an official residence more than four months after he was forced to retire, a spokesperson has claimed.

Russian woman dies after accidentally being embalmed alive by doctors

Ekaterina Fedyaeva, from Ulyanovsk in Russia, died after doctors administered a formalin drip – a solution containing formaldehyde – instead of saline during routine surgery

We must not want to be Winnie

A story that is not often told about the weekend of Nelson Mandela's release from prison is the one about the desperate quest to find his wife the night before he was freed.

