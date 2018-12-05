 

#News24 ICYMI: SABC board member Krish Naidoo on his resignation; Cassper claims he is R7m in debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida; and Another step forward for land expropriation process

2018-12-05 17:58
Cassper Nyovest (Instagram)

'I can't be Father Christmas for the whole of South Africa' says Johann Rupert, judges were on lockdown for an hour after two prisoners escaped from the South Gauteng High Court, and Lions unveil their 2019 Super Rugby jerseys.

Here are today’s top stories:

Johann Rupert branded arrogant, racist: 'I can't be Father Christmas for the whole of South Africa'

One of South Africa's richest businessmen, Johann Rupert, was accused of being arrogant, racist and suffering from cognitive dissonance on Tuesday evening during an event hosted by PowerFM.

Judges on lockdown for an hour after two prisoners escape from South Gauteng High Court

Two sources have confirmed to News24 that judges at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg were on lockdown for an hour on Wednesday afternoon, after two awaiting trial prisoners escaped.

'I would rather use my energy in saving the SABC than fighting government' – board member Krish Naidoo on his resignation

News24 has seen the resignation letters of Krish Naidoo, deputy chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama and DA-nominee John Mattison. Naidoo confirmed to News24 that he resigned on Tuesday.

Another step forward for land expropriation process as NCOP adopts report

The National Council of Provinces adopted the Joint Constitutional Review Committee's report recommending that the Constitution should be amended to allow expropriation without compensation.

Former TRC vice-chairperson Alex Boraine dies at 87

Boraine passed away somewhere between midnight and 02:00 on Wednesday, at his home in a retirement village in Constantia, Cape Town.

2 Rottweilers maul 6-year-old Cape Town boy to death in front of family

The boy's brother, Morné, older sister Stacey-Lee Adams, neighbour Rachel Waterloo and other bystanders reportedly tried to help.

Trevor Noah cancels stand-up shows for the remainder of 2018 due to bruised vocal cords

SA comedian Trevor Noah has once again had to cancel shows due to his bruised vocal cords. 

Cassper claims he is R7m in debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida

Admitting that he is sitting with a R7m bill after Fill Up Moses Mabhida, Cassper says part of the reason was because of a lack of sponsors. 

Lions unveil 2019 Super Rugby jerseys

The jersey was designed by kit supplier Canterbury, who spent hours of 3D body mapping and testing to increase the durability and strength of the new kit.

Government needs to offer support to black farmers now - Agri SA board member

2018-12-05 17:51

WATCH LIVE: Jason Rohde sentencing procedures get underway
