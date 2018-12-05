News24 ICYMI: SABC board member Krish Naidoo on his resignation; Cassper claims he is R7m in debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida; and Another step forward for land expropriation process

'I can't be Father Christmas for the whole of South Africa' says Johann Rupert, judges were on lockdown for an hour after two prisoners escaped from the South Gauteng High Court, and Lions unveil their 2019 Super Rugby jerseys.
Here are today’s top stories: Johann Rupert branded arrogant, racist: 'I can't be Father Christmas for the whole of South Africa'
One of South Africa's richest businessmen, Johann Rupert, was accused of
being arrogant, racist and suffering from cognitive dissonance on
Tuesday evening during an event hosted by PowerFM.
Judges on lockdown for an hour after two prisoners escape from South Gauteng High Court
Two sources have confirmed to News24 that judges at the South Gauteng
High Court in Johannesburg were on lockdown for an hour on Wednesday
afternoon, after two awaiting trial prisoners escaped.
'I would rather use my energy in saving the SABC than fighting government' – board member Krish Naidoo on his resignation
News24 has seen the resignation letters of Krish Naidoo, deputy chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama and DA-nominee John Mattison. Naidoo confirmed to News24 that he resigned on Tuesday.
Another step forward for land expropriation process as NCOP adopts report
The National Council of Provinces adopted the Joint Constitutional
Review Committee's report recommending that the Constitution should be
amended to allow expropriation without compensation.
Former TRC vice-chairperson Alex Boraine dies at 87
Boraine passed away somewhere between midnight and 02:00
on Wednesday, at his home in a retirement village in Constantia, Cape
Town.
2 Rottweilers maul 6-year-old Cape Town boy to death in front of family
The boy's brother, Morné, older sister Stacey-Lee Adams, neighbour
Rachel Waterloo and other bystanders reportedly tried to help.
Trevor Noah cancels stand-up shows for the remainder of 2018 due to bruised vocal cords
SA comedian Trevor Noah has once again had to cancel shows due to his bruised vocal cords.
Cassper claims he is R7m in debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida
Admitting that he is sitting with a R7m bill after Fill Up Moses
Mabhida, Cassper says part of the reason was because of a lack of
sponsors.
Lions unveil 2019 Super Rugby jerseys
The jersey was designed by kit supplier Canterbury, who spent hours of 3D body mapping and testing to increase the durability and strength of the new kit.
